ARTICLE
26 February 2026

Shifting The Balance: What Ontario's Construction Act Changes Mean For Contractors

RA
Robins Appleby LLP

Contributor

Robins Appleby LLP logo
Robins Appleby LLP is a trusted and highly regarded law firm focused on helping clients resolve important issues. This is why we take a client-centric approach, striving to gain an intimate understanding of your business, industry and company culture and your personal goals. No matter how complex the issue, our personalized approach, responsive service, strong interpersonal skills and sophisticated legal expertise translate into favourable results in both the boardroom and in the courtroom. The relationship of trust we enjoy with our clients, along with our depth of legal experience and nearly 70 years of acknowledged leadership, experience and integrity leads our clients to rely on us as their businesses develop and expand. We provide a wide range of legal services including: Business Law; Estate & Succession Planning; Litigation; Real Estate; and Tax. Legal services are provided across Canada and internationally through our membership in the Legal Netlink Alliance.
Explore Firm Details
In the latest issue of On-Site Magazine (pages 12–13), Commercial Real Estate and Development Partner Leor Margulies breaks down what the recent Construction Act amendments under Bills 216 and 60 really mean on the ground...
Canada Real Estate and Construction
Leor Margulies
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Leor Margulies’s articles from Robins Appleby LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Property, Law Firm and Construction & Engineering industries

In the latest issue of On-Site Magazine (pages 12–13), Commercial Real Estate and Development Partner Leor Margulies breaks down what the recent Construction Act amendments under Bills 216 and 60 really mean on the ground — from mandatory annual holdback release to accelerated dispute timelines and shifting project risk.

As Leor explains, these reforms will impact cash flow, contract administration, and dispute management across the entire construction pyramid.

If you're building in Ontario, this is a must-read.

Read the article on our website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Leor Margulies
Leor Margulies
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More