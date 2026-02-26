Shifting The Balance: What Ontario's Construction Act Changes Mean For Contractors

Leor Margulies’s articles from Robins Appleby LLP are most popular:

In the latest issue of On-Site Magazine (pages 12–13), Commercial Real Estate and Development Partner Leor Margulies breaks down what the recent Construction Act amendments under Bills 216 and 60 really mean on the ground — from mandatory annual holdback release to accelerated dispute timelines and shifting project risk.

As Leor explains, these reforms will impact cash flow, contract administration, and dispute management across the entire construction pyramid.

If you're building in Ontario, this is a must-read.

