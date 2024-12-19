Vancouver City Council Upholds Ban On Natural Gas Heating For New Buildings

On November 27, 2024, Vancouver City Council voted to uphold the ban on natural gas heating for new buildings. The proposed bylaw changes, which had the support of Mayor Ken Sim, aimed to reverse the City's current climate-friendly practices. However, the motion faced substantial opposition, with 142 people registering to speak at the council meeting (including doctors, engineers and environmental scientists) and dozens of people protesting outside City Hall. The motion was ultimately defeated in a 5-5 vote, falling short of the majority needed to pass the changes.

Since 2016, Vancouver has been working towards phasing out natural gas for space and water heating in most new buildings by 2025. This initiative is part of the City's efforts to reduce carbon pollution by 50% by 2030, as natural gas usage has been identified as the largest source of carbon emissions in Vancouver. Note, however, that the existing ban does not extend to gas used for cooking and some ancillary uses in new detached homes, such as gas fireplaces or back-up heating.

By all accounts the debate over the controversial proposed bylaw changes was lively. Proponents argued that allowing natural gas heating would reduce barriers to building middle-income and multiplex housing, making Vancouver more affordable. They emphasized the need for resilience, affordability and energy choice. For their part, opponents stressed the importance of maintaining the ban to meet climate goals, with an environmental scientist highlighting Vancouver's potential impact on global warming and advocating for sensible emissions reduction policies.

The council meeting also addressed other climate-related initiatives. A vote was passed to bring small residential buildings to the highest level of B.C.'s Zero Carbon Step Code, although larger buildings were not included in this commitment. These changes will come into effect on March 1, 2025. The Code aims to ensure all new buildings produce zero emissions by 2030 while improving energy efficiency.

Though clearly contentious, the decision to maintain the ban on natural gas heating reflects Vancouver's ongoing commitment to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change, even as the City faces challenges in meeting its ambitious targets.

