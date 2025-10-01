Medical Malpractice & Sepsis

Early recognition and treatment of sepsis are critical to prevent serious complications and fatal outcomes. Unfortunately, early-stage sepsis is often misdiagnosed or overlooked because its symptoms can resemble less severe conditions.

This blog covers the key signs and symptoms of sepsis, common causes and prevention strategies, the consequences of medical negligence, and how to protect legal rights if harm occurs.

What is Sepsis?

Sepsis is the body's extreme and life-threatening response to an infection. It happens when an existing infection such as in the lungs, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal system, triggers a chain reaction in the body that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death. Sepsis is a medical emergency. Immediate treatment with antibiotics and fluids is critical to increase a patient's chances of survival.

Sepsis usually starts with an infection, which can arise in several ways:

Post-surgical complications

Infections from catheters or IV lines

Pneumonia, urinary tract infections, or skin infections

Untreated or misdiagnosed wounds or abscesses

Signs and Symptoms of Sepsis

When healthcare professionals fail to properly monitor, diagnose, or treat these infections, the infection can spread quickly and trigger sepsis. Recognizing the early warning signs of sepsis is crucial. Some of the common symptoms include:

Fever and chills

Rapid heart rate or breathing

Confusion or disorientation

Extreme pain or discomfort

Clammy or sweaty skin

Low blood pressure

In children and infants, symptoms may include lethargy, poor feeding, or difficulty breathing. If not treated promptly, sepsis can escalate to septic shock, a potentially fatal condition.

Sepsis Prevention

Identifying and treating sepsis in its early stages is essential for minimizing damage to the body and avoiding fatal outcomes. Unfortunately, early-stage sepsis is often overlooked or misdiagnosed because symptoms are mild or similar to other less serious medical conditions such as influenza. If a patient presenting symptoms of sepsis is not properly examined, misdiagnosed, or not treated in a timely manner if properly diagnosed, there may be a case of negligence caused by medical malpractice.

Sepsis prevention often comes down to timely and appropriate medical care. Hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics are expected to follow strict protocols to prevent infections and act quickly if sepsis is suspected. Preventative measures include:

Proper hygiene and infection control procedures

Sterile techniques during surgery and catheter placement

Monitoring patients' post-surgery for signs of infection

Prompt treatment of wounds and infections

Careful observation of vulnerable patients, such as the elderly, infants, or immunocompromised individuals

Is There a Legal Case?

Not every case of sepsis is caused by medical negligence. Sepsis-related medical malpractice can often involve failure to diagnose an infection in a timely manner, failure to recognize early warning signs of sepsis, delayed treatment, failure to monitor high risk patients.

If you or a loved one developed sepsis, severe sepsis, or septic shock while in the care of a medical professional, particularly if it caused death or substantial disability, you may be eligible to receive damages and compensation for the harm you experienced.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.