Improper Treatment In Healthcare: Understanding Your Rights And Legal Options In Ontario

Improper treatment in medical malpractice claims includes cases where the care provided by the patient falls below accepted medical standards.

This blog explores common examples of improper treatment, the impact it has on patients, and the steps to take if you believe you've been subjected to improper medical care in Ontario.

What is Improper Treatment?

Improper treatment occurs when a healthcare provider makes decisions or takes actions that fall below the applicable standard of care expected of him or her. This can include administering the wrong type of treatment, prescribing incorrect dosages of medication, failing to properly monitor a patient's symptoms, and/or undertaking inappropriate surgical interventions.

Common Forms of Improper Treatment

Incorrect Medication: Prescribing or administering the wrong medication or administering an incorrect dosage of medication. This can also include failing to properly monitor a patient's side effects from medication.

Unnecessary Surgery: Performing surgeries that are not needed, which can expose patients to significant risks.

Inadequate Dosage or Duration of Treatment: Providing too little medication or treatment, or for an insufficient duration, leading to ineffective treatment.

Failure to Provide Necessary Treatment: Omitting a treatment that is standard for a patient's condition.

Use of Outdated Techniques or Equipment: Employing medical practices that are no longer considered safe or effective.

Causes of Improper Treatment

Lack of Knowledge: Inadequate training or unfamiliarity with the latest medical practices.

Overworked Healthcare Staff: Fatigue or high case loads leading to errors.

Communication Failures: Poor communication between different members of a healthcare team or with patients.

Systemic Problems: Issues within the healthcare facility, such as inadequate staffing or outdated policies, that prevent proper care.

Impact on Patients

The effects of improper treatment can be severe and long-lasting, including:

Worsening of the Original Condition: Inadequate treatment may lead to the progression of a disease or condition.

New Health Issues: Incorrect treatments can cause new health problems, complications, or side effects.

Emotional and Psychological Trauma: The distress from being improperly treated can lead to anxiety, depression, and loss of trust in healthcare providers and in the medical system.

Financial Strain: Additional costs for corrective treatments, potential loss of income, and other out of pocket costs.

Legal Recourse for Improper Treatment in Ontario

Patients harmed by improper treatment may pursue a medical malpractice claim in Ontario. Key aspects of such a claim include:

Duty of Care: Demonstrating that the healthcare provider had a professional duty of care to you. Breach of Standard of Care: Showing that the provider fell below the generally accepted standard of care in Ontario. Causation: Linking the improper treatment directly to the harm you suffered. Damages: Providing evidence that you suffered physical, emotional, and financial damages.

Steps to Take if You Suspect Improper Treatment

Seek a Second Opinion: Consult another medical professional to assess your treatment and options. Document Your Experience: Keep detailed records of all treatments, communications, and effects on your health. Contact a Medical Malpractice Lawyer in Ontario: A specialized lawyer can help you understand your rights and the viability of a legal claim. Consider Legal Action: With legal advice, determine if pursuing a lawsuit is the appropriate course of action for compensation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.