Can I Sue Someone For Sharing My Intimate Images Without Consent In Alberta?

If your intimate images have been shared without your consent in Alberta, you may have legal options. While Alberta does not currently have legislation equivalent to British Columbia’s Intimate Images Protection Act...

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If your intimate images have been shared without your consent in Alberta, you may have legal options. While Alberta does not currently have legislation equivalent to British Columbia’s Intimate Images Protection Act, individuals may still have civil remedies in addition to protections under Canada’s Criminal Code.

Understanding your rights can help you take steps to protect your privacy, limit further harm, and pursue accountability.

Is Sharing Intimate Images Without Consent Illegal?

Section 162.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada makes it a criminal offence to knowingly publish, distribute, transmit, sell, or make available an intimate image of another person without their consent.

A criminal investigation is separate from any civil claim. Even if criminal charges are not laid—or do not result in a conviction—you may still have legal remedies available.

Can I Sue Someone in Alberta?

Depending on the circumstances, a civil claim may be available where someone intentionally shared intimate images without your consent.

Possible legal claims may include:

Invasion of privacy.

Public disclosure of private information.

Breach of confidence.

Intentional infliction of mental suffering.

Other civil claims recognized by Alberta courts.

Every case is unique, and the legal remedies available will depend on the specific facts.

What Compensation May Be Available?

If a civil claim is successful, compensation may include damages for:

Emotional distress and psychological harm.

Loss of dignity and privacy.

Counselling or therapy expenses.

Lost income or employment opportunities.

Other financial losses caused by the unauthorized distribution of the images.

In some cases, courts may also award aggravated or punitive damages where the conduct was particularly harmful or malicious.

What Should I Do If My Intimate Images Have Been Shared?

Acting quickly may help reduce ongoing harm.

If possible:

Save screenshots, messages, emails, and website links. Record where and when the images were shared. Avoid deleting important evidence. Report the content to the online platform. Contact a lawyer to understand your legal options.

Taking early action may improve your ability to preserve evidence and seek appropriate legal remedies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.