Privacy Law And iGaming Compliance In Ontario And Alberta: House Rules For Operators

Ontario and Alberta have launched regulated iGaming markets built on hybrid public-private privacy frameworks that blend private-sector principles with government control structures. Operators must navigate complex data governance requirements, including public-sector access obligations, AI deployment constraints, and cross-border processing approvals that go far beyond traditional commercial privacy compliance.

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In iGaming, privacy is part of the house rules. It is more than just a website policy or a line item in a compliance manual. It shapes player onboarding, identity and location checks, marketing, vendor management, incident response and self-exclusion.

Ontario is Canada’s first open private-operator iGaming market, while Alberta has now launched a comparable regulated market. As of launch, Alberta iGaming Corporation (“AiGC”) reported that 22 registered iGaming sites were approved to offer regulated iGaming services in Alberta. That makes Ontario the operating precedent and Alberta the first major test of how similar conduct-and-manage structures translate across provinces.

The federal backdrop is familiar, but the provincial picture is not. The Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (“PIPEDA”) still matters across Canada because it is broadly applicable in provinces without their own private sector privacy laws and also governs interprovincial and international commercial data flows for private sector commercial organizations.

Alberta also has a private-sector privacy statute that has been deemed substantially similar to PIPEDA, the Personal Information Protection Act (“PIPA”), which generally governs treatment of personal information intra-provincially. For Alberta activities outside the AiGC conduct-and-manage framework, PIPA may govern Alberta private-sector handling, while PIPEDA can still matter where commercial data flows across provincial or national borders. Ontario does not have a comparable general private-sector statute, so PIPEDA remains the default private-sector baseline in Ontario.

However, as discussed below, the private-sector statutes are by no means the whole story in either province’s iGaming market. For core iGaming data processing, they may be secondary to the public-sector conduct-and-manage regimes.

A hybrid privacy framework for Ontario

Ontario is not simply a PIPEDA market. iGaming Ontario (“iGO”) materials state that operators offer their services as agents of iGO, and that personal information collected by iGO, or by operators on behalf of iGO, is collected in accordance with the public sector Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (“FIPPA”) and other applicable laws. Accordingly, iGO employees and operators who handle that information must comply with iGO's policy, FIPPA, and iGO's privacy requirements. iGO's freedom of information page also expressly refers to FIPPA and PIPEDA as applicable.

The better way to describe Ontario, then, is as a hybrid model: PIPEDA remains part of the framework because it generally governs the conduct of private sector commercial organizations, but information handled within iGO's conduct-and-manage structure is also shaped by public-sector “custody and control” concepts, attendant privacy and record governance obligations and the freedom of information and access request rights offered by the public sector regime.

That hybrid structure changes the compliance analysis. An Ontario operator is not dealing only with private-sector consent and safeguard duties applicable to most organizations within Canada. It is also operating inside a conduct-and-manage scheme in which iGO executes operating agreements, oversees contract obligations, and applies its own stringent privacy requirements to operators that handle personal information on its behalf against the backdrop of Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario standards and oversight by the provincial Information and Privacy Commissioner.

In practical terms, Ontario privacy compliance has to be built within both private-sector and public-sector frameworks, requiring clear notice to the public and purpose statements, disciplined data handling, records awareness, access-readiness, and vendor terms that match the requirements imposed by multiple regulators.

Consent, AI and secondary uses of player data

PIPEDA still matters in Ontario for a second reason. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada's (“OPC”) consent guidance is directly relevant to how operators use gameplay, account, location, and behavioural data. Organizations must describe purposes in language people can actually understand. They must distinguish uses that are integral to the service from uses that are not.

Express consent is generally expected where the information is sensitive, where the use falls outside reasonable expectations, or where it creates a meaningful residual risk of significant harm. For iGaming businesses, that is especially important where data is reused for profiling, analytics, cross-product marketing, or disclosure to third parties that use the information for their own purposes.

The growing use of artificial intelligence in iGaming, for personalized marketing, player behaviour modelling, automated customer interactions such as chatbots, and real-time promotional targeting, has the potential to sharpen each of these consent challenges. AI-driven tools can aggregate and infer information about players at a scale and speed that may outpace the purposes disclosed at the time of collection, making it more difficult to demonstrate that notice and transparency requirements are met, that consent remains meaningful and that uses remain within reasonable expectations.

Operators deploying AI should expect heightened regulatory scrutiny on whether players have been given adequate notice of automated profiling and decision-making, whether the resulting data uses remain proportionate, and whether appropriate safeguards are in place to prevent re-identification or unintended secondary use of player data.

Cross-border processing and self-exclusion in Ontario

Ontario's public privacy materials also make cross-border processing impossible to ignore. iGO says personal information collected, used, or disclosed while providing and administering iGaming services may be stored by operators outside Ontario or Canada.

That statement should not be read as a general data-residency rule or as a prohibition on offshore processing. Rather, it confirms that offshore processing is part of the Ontario iGaming operating environment and must be addressed through clear notice, accountability, contractual controls, and appropriate risk assessment. In a market built around platform vendors, payment providers, identity tools, geolocation services, and analytics infrastructure, real transparency about where data goes, why it goes there, and what safeguards apply is part of baseline compliance.

Ontario has also moved into a more centralized self-exclusion phase. iGO's current operator FAQ says all iGaming operators in Ontario participate in BetGuard, a tool that allows individuals to opt out of all regulated online gambling in Ontario, while operators must also maintain their own self-exclusion programs that meet the Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming.

That structure puts more pressure on identity matching, correction processes, access controls, and strict separation between player-protection data and ordinary marketing workflows.

Alberta’s public-sector privacy model

Alberta appears different in form, but similar in structure. It has now launched a regulated private operator iGaming market in which operators must move through both AGLC registration and the AiGC operating agreement process before operating as approved Alberta operators.

Privacy, therefore, entered the Alberta market as a launch condition, not as something to clean up after go-live. But what is most notable about Alberta’s privacy framework is how closely it mirrors Ontario’s hybrid public-private approach, rather than charting a fundamentally different path.

While Alberta's PIPA is the general private-sector privacy statute in the province, it is not the baseline statute for the iGaming market. AiGC’s Privacy Directive makes clear that personal information collected, used, or otherwise processed by operators pursuant to their operating agreements with AiGC is governed by the Protection of Privacy Act (“POPA”), Alberta’s public-sector privacy law. PIPA’s role is limited to personal information that operators collect, use, or process outside the scope of the operating agreement, such as personal information of operator employees located in Alberta, or personal information disclosed as part of a loyalty program.

In other words, for the core iGaming data flows, Alberta is a POPA market, not a PIPA market.

POPA is also a relatively new legislative framework. It came into force in 2025 as part of Alberta's modernization of its public-sector privacy regime and, unlike PIPEDA or Alberta's PIPA, has not yet been the subject of significant regulatory guidance or judicial interpretation. As a result, many aspects of the legislation and its interaction with the AiGC Operating Agreement and Privacy Directive have yet to be tested in practice. Operators should therefore expect the practical application of the framework to continue evolve as regulatory guidance, regulatory decisions and market practice develop.

Alberta's framework also goes beyond traditional private-sector privacy models by expressly prohibiting the sale of personal information. The Operating Agreement reinforces this statutory prohibition by extending it contractually to POPA Data and by imposing broader restrictions on the use, processing and disclosure of Gaming Data. Together, these statutory and contractual requirements reinforce the public-sector nature of Alberta's conduct-and-manage model and distinguish it from a traditional private-sector privacy framework.

The structural parallel to Ontario is notable. Just as Ontario operators act as agents of iGO within a conduct-and-manage framework, Alberta operators act as agents of AiGC. The AiGC Privacy Directive requires operators to state in their privacy statements that they are running operator websites and providing operator offerings as part of the open and regulated iGaming market in Alberta conducted and managed by AiGC, and are collecting, using, and disclosing personal information on behalf of, and as agent to, AiGC.

AiGC’s operating agreement gives it “exclusive and unfettered” control rights over Gaming Data held by operators. Players and other individuals exercise access and correction rights under POPA and Alberta’s Access to Information Act (“ATIA”), not under PIPA. If a player makes a request for personal information that is under AiGC’s control, the operator must redirect that request to AiGC.

The result is a public-sector control model layered on top of private-sector operations, just as in Ontario.

Governance, consent and operational readiness in Alberta

Alberta’s framework does layer additional public-sector governance obligations on top of the agency structure. Under POPA and the AiGC operator privacy framework, operators are expected to complete privacy impact assessments before going live and before commencing any new practice, program, project, or service involving personal information.

Operators must establish and publish a directory of personal information banks. They must implement a privacy management program that includes designation of a privacy officer, internal policies for responding to data incidents and complaints, security classification systems, mandatory employee training, and periodic reviews. AiGC exercises delegation authority under POPA, and operators must complete a formal POPA delegation instrument before going live.

These requirements have no direct parallel in PIPA but are entirely consistent with public-sector privacy administration, reinforcing that Alberta’s iGaming market is built on a public-sector privacy foundation.

The consent and data-use framework reinforces the public-sector orientation. Under the operating agreement, operators cannot disclose, share, or otherwise make available any Gaming Data without AiGC’s written consent, unless otherwise permitted under the agreement. Operators are similarly restricted to using personal information only for delivering the operator website, operator offerings, or performing operator obligations. Where AiGC does consent to additional uses or disclosures, the operator must then obtain consent directly from the player in compliance with the Privacy Directive and POPA’s regulations, which prescribe detailed requirements for electronic, written, and oral consent. AiGC does not authorize reliance on oral consent.

This is a gatekeeper model: the government entity controls authorization for data uses, and the operator must then satisfy statutory consent requirements. Again, the parallel to Ontario’s iGO structure is direct.

Alberta’s operating conditions also reflect Ontario’s emphasis on operational readiness. The AGLC’s standards require operators to connect to a centralized self-exclusion platform, block self-excluded players from registering or logging in, remove them from marketing once notified, and allow players to access the centralized tool through the site.

Operators must ensure that only players physically located in Alberta can participate and must block location-evasion methods such as VPNs, proxies, remote desktop, or virtualization. The go-live package requires regulatory reporting setup, a standards gap analysis, control activity matrices, technology compliance confirmation, SOC 2 Type 1 at go-live, and ISO 27001 or SOC 2 Type 2 within two years. Privacy and cybersecurity are operating conditions in Alberta, not post-launch cleanup items.

Cross-border data processing in Alberta

Alberta also adds a regulatory overlay to cross-border data processing. AGLC says data does not have to be stored in Canada for regulatory purposes, but where data is stored or processed outside Canada, a review and approval process must be followed, and some countries may not be approved due to security or regulatory concerns.

That makes Alberta different from a pure notice-and-accountability analysis: operators should map not only what foreign processing is disclosed to players, but also what foreign processing has been reviewed and approved for Alberta regulatory purposes.

How the Ontario and Alberta models compare

The real comparison, then, is not PIPEDA in Ontario versus PIPA in Alberta. Both provinces have built hybrid public-private models in which operators work inside a government entity’s conduct-and-manage structure.

In Ontario, privacy is shaped by PIPEDA, FIPPA-facing operational requirements, public access logic, and gaming standards. In Alberta, privacy is shaped by POPA, ATIA, the AiGC Privacy Directive, and AGLC operating standards.

In both markets, personal information collected by, or on behalf of, the conduct-and-manage entity is subject to public-sector privacy administration, including access-to-information obligations, government control over data, and regulatory oversight by the relevant information and privacy commissioner. PIPA in Alberta and PIPEDA in Ontario remain relevant for data flows outside the core iGaming framework, but within it, the public-sector model dominates in both provinces.

Practical steps for operators

For operators, the practical lesson is straightforward. Privacy work in either province should start with data mapping and data classification, not just policy drafting.

In Ontario, the first question is whether a given data set sits within iGO's conduct-and-manage framework and must therefore be handled with FIPPA-facing discipline as well as private-sector care. In Alberta, the first question is the same: whether the data is collected, used, or processed pursuant to the operating agreement with AiGC and therefore governed by POPA, or whether it falls outside the agreement and remains subject to PIPA and PIPEDA.

In both provinces, self-exclusion, geolocation, financial, identity, and behavioural data should be treated as the highest-risk categories in the stack. Operators should also separate province-specific obligations: in Ontario, access-readiness, records awareness, vendor controls, and iGO contractual requirements are central; in Alberta, those issues are joined by express POPA-facing governance requirements, including privacy impact assessments, personal information bank governance, privacy management program requirements, and AiGC delegation mechanics.

AI tools within the conduct-and-manage framework

Operators should pay particular attention to the privacy implications of deploying AI tools within this framework. Where AI is used for marketing personalization, player risk scoring, or automated customer service, the public-sector control model in both provinces may impose additional constraints on how those tools process Gaming Data, and operators should confirm that any AI-related data processing is authorized under the applicable operating agreement and satisfies the consent and notice requirements of the governing privacy regime.

Operators should also confirm whether AI vendors receive, infer, retain, train on, or repurpose player data, because those details can affect consent, notice, vendor controls, cross-border processing, and the permitted-use analysis under the applicable conduct-and-manage agreement.

Privacy as a core operating requirement

Privacy in Canadian iGaming is not a side issue. In both Ontario and Alberta, it is part of a hybrid regulatory model that blends private-sector privacy principles with a public-sector control framework.

Operators that assume Alberta is simply a PIPA and PIPEDA market will draft the wrong notices, miss public-sector access obligations, and build compliance programs that do not account for the government entity’s control over Gaming Data. Operators that recognize the structural parallel to Ontario will be better positioned to treat privacy as one of the rules of the game in both established and newly launched regulated markets.

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