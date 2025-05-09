Governance Foundations: Privacy Program Structures And Legal Requirements (Video)

Strong governance is the backbone of an effective privacy management program. As Canadian privacy laws continue to evolve, organizations must ensure their governance structures are built to meet new legal and operational expectations.
Watch the replay of the first session of the Implementing Effective Privacy Management Programs Series below where Tricia Ralph and Kaitlyn Hebert explore strategies for building a privacy program that supports compliance and accountability.
This session includes:
- A review of recent developments in Canadian privacy laws impacting privacy governance
- Practical guidance on designing and implementing effective governance frameworks
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.