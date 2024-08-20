Privacy Guidance For Saskatchewan MLAs

Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Saskatchewan and their employees have been subject to The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIP) since 2018.

Saskatchewan's Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) recently updated its guide for MLAs and their staff to help them comply with privacy laws and requirements. A copy of the guide can be found here.

The guide reviews the following questions:

What is personal information? How can it be collected, used and disclosed?

What is your duty to protect personal information?

What is required to obtain the consent to collect, use and disclose personal information?

All MLA offices in Saskatchewan should consider the following common safeguards:

Does the office have a policy relating to the collection, use, disclosure and safeguarding of personal information?

Have the employees in the office received privacy training?

Is there a record classification system?

Is there a record destruction schedule? Does it outline how personal information should be destroyed?

Is there a policy regarding the use of personal email to conduct constituency business which involves personal information?

Has each employee on the office signed a confidentiality statement or agreement?

