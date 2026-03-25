The Freak Accident Defence: How Foreseeability Can Defeat An Infrastructure Claim

Claims for damages arising from injuries on public infrastructure are a regular feature of South African litigation. What is frequently underestimated, however, is the demanding role that foreseeability plays in limiting such claims. A recent High Court judgement from the Western Cape Division, delivered on 10 March 2026 per Janisch AJ, provides a sobering illustration of how foreseeability operates in practice – and of the consequences of overlooking it.

Facts of the Case

The case arose from an incident on 31 December 2017 in Gugulethu, Cape Town. The plaintiff, then 19 years old, was walking with friends when thieves snatched a cell phone from one of his companions. He immediately gave chase at full speed. As he sprinted, his foot entered an uncovered belltoby – a cast iron structure embedded flush in the pavement surface, providing municipal access to underground water valves – sustaining fractures of his left tibia and fibula. The belltoby's circular opening measured just over 11cm in diameter, and its cast iron lid, which was not locked, had been stolen for scrap metal and had been missing for up to a year.

The plaintiff knew the lid was missing – he had walked past the hole approximately 100 times and had never reported it. In cross-examination, he accepted that had he been walking rather than sprinting, he would not have been injured, and that his foot had to "perfectly land in the middle of that [hole] in order for it to get stuck." He brought a delictual claim against the Municipality of Cape Town for its failure to replace the lid, warn the public, or implement a proactive inspection programme.

Legal Framework

The requirements for a delictual claim are well established: conduct, wrongfulness, fault, loss, and causation – per Telematrix (Pty) Limited t/a Matrix Vehicle Tracking v Advertising Standards Authority SA 2006 (1) SA 461 (SCA). In respect of wrongfulness, the enquiry is not whether the defendant's conduct was morally undesirable but whether it is reasonable to impose liability – per Coronation Brick (Pty) Limited v Strachan Construction Co (Pty) Limited 1982 (4) SA 371 (D). As the Constitutional Court confirmed in Country Cloud Trading CC v MEC, Department of Infrastructure Development, Gauteng 2015 (1) SA 1 (CC), wrongfulness functions as a brake on liability.

If wrongfulness is established, the court considers negligence through the lens of the diligens paterfamilias – Kruger v Coetzee 1966 (2) SA 428 (A). Foreseeability does not require that the precise manner of harm was foreseeable; the general nature of the harm suffices – Standard Chartered Bank of Canada v Nedperm Bank Limited 1994 (4) SA 747 (A). However, where the probability of harm is very low, foreseeability becomes harder to establish. As the court in Stratton v Spoornet 1994 (1) SA 803 (T) observed, "the very fact that an accident of this general kind has never occurred is, in my view, a cogent and compelling pointer to the conclusion that this kind of harm does not fall within the realm of reasonable foreseeability."

The Court's Analysis

The court found causation established but held that the plaintiff had failed to prove wrongfulness. The belltoby was small, flush with the pavement, visible, and situated in the middle of a wide pavement with ample space on either side. Critically, the municipality managed approximately 90,000 belltobys – from which lids were routinely removed by scrap metal thieves – yet had no record of any prior injury or claim across its entire network. No member of the public had reported the missing lid despite it being absent for up to a year. The harm arose solely because the plaintiff was sprinting without watching his step and landed with his forefoot pointing vertically downwards into the hole at the precise angle necessary for entry. The court concluded that the legal convictions of the community would not find it reasonable to impose liability, though it emphasised this was not a general licence to disregard missing lids – different facts, such as a narrow pavement, a small child, or a high-traffic location, could produce a different outcome.

Applying Kruger v Coetzee and drawing on Stratton v Spoornet, the court held that the complete absence of any prior injury across 90,000 belltobys was a cogent and compelling pointer that this kind of harm did not fall within the realm of reasonable foreseeability. Drawing further on Kruger v Carlton Paper of South Africa (Pty) Limited 2002 (2) SA 335 (SCA), the court distinguished between harm that might be generally imaginable from a known hazard and harm caused by a plaintiff's own highly unusual conduct. The specific mechanism of injury here – achievable only by a person sprinting and landing at the exact vertical angle – placed the harm beyond what a reasonable municipality ought to have foreseen.

Conclusion

The judgement is a timely reminder that foreseeability is not assessed in the abstract. Courts will scrutinise the precise mechanism of injury and ask whether that mechanism – not merely harm of a general kind – was something a reasonable defendant ought to have anticipated. Where harm results from a plaintiff's extreme or unusual conduct in combination with an ordinary hazard, foreseeability may not be satisfied even where the hazard was known and long-standing. For practitioners advising potential claimants, an early and rigorous assessment of the foreseeability question is essential: a claim that appears compelling on its surface may fail entirely if the mechanism of injury was too improbable for a reasonable defendant to have foreseen. For municipalities, the decision offers measured reassurance – though it should not be mistaken for a general immunity. Foreseeability is the mechanism through which the law balances the interests of injured plaintiffs against the practical realities of managing vast public infrastructure, and practitioners who overlook it do so at their clients' considerable peril.

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