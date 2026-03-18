When Winter Weather Warms: Freeze-thaw Cycles And The Risks Of Slip And Falls

As we navigate yet another Canadian winter to spring transition, it is important we understand the risks around this oscillating weather. In particular, the warming and freezing cycles we see well into March, sometimes even April.

"Freeze-thaw cycles" refers to the weather phenomenon Canadians are most familiar with, where freezing winter weather suddenly warms, even ever so slightly, only to plunge back to freezing overnight. When the warming happens, snow melts, sometimes rainfalls occur, leaving layers of water on walkways and parking lots. When the weather then plunges again, these thin layers of water can freeze, even overnight, creating slippery conditions for pedestrians.

These icy patches can appear anywhere, such as parking lots, patios, outdoor stairs, decks, driveways, and even on grass.

When walking outside in colder weather, it is important to wear appropriate footwear with good traction. However, even with the right footwear and being your most careful, injuries can still happen. So, what do you do if you are injured as a result of such conditions?

In Ontario, if a pedestrian is injured in a slip and fall, it is crucial that the relevant parties are "notified" immediately. Relevant parties refers to those who may be responsible for taking care of the conditions of the property, such as a homeowner, property manager, or the municipality.

The notice requirements can differ based on who is responsible, so it is imperative you seek the advice of a lawyer immediately if you are injured as a result of slippery conditions.

If you have questions related to this blog post, please contact a lawyer in the Siskinds Personal Injury department.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.