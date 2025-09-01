Episode 090: Nutrition, Recovery, And The Missing Link In Brain And Injury Care With Kylie James (Video)

In this video episode, our host Brenda Agnew welcomes Kylie James, founder of Koru Nutrition, for a powerful conversation about how nutrition is a missing pillar in recovery care...

In this video episode, our host Brenda Agnew welcomes Kylie James, founder of Koru Nutrition, for a powerful conversation about how nutrition is a missing pillar in recovery care, and how small, manageable changes can lead to massive, measurable results.

A Certified Nutritional Practitioner and Registered Occupational Therapist, Kylie shares her unique lens on helping clients recover from motor vehicle accidents, brain injuries, spinal cord trauma, and chronic stress-related conditions.

Drawing from personal experience, clinical research, and day-to-day work with clients across Canada, she unpacks everything from gut-brain health and anti-inflammatory diets to insurance approvals, batch cooking, and the power of fermented foods.

Kylie also opens up about the Metabolic Balance Program, a customizable, bloodwork-based plan that's helping people lose weight, manage pain, improve sleep, and even reduce the need for certain medications.

