Richard Halpern - Advocating For Families Impacted By Birth Injuries (Video)

Richard Halpern, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers, specializes in representing individuals in medical negligence cases, with a dedicated focus on infants injured during or around the time of birth. With over 30 years of experience and as a founding member of the Birth Injury Lawyers Alliance (BILA), Richard is recognized across Canada for his expertise and commitment to advocating for seriously injured individuals and their families.

In this video, Richard highlights the importance of understanding the complex medical and legal aspects of birth injury cases. With extensive experience and a commitment to staying up to date on medical advancements, our team focuses on helping families determine how and why their child was injured. By uncovering the truth and identifying any failures in the standard of care, we work to provide the support and advocacy parents need.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.