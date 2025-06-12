Will No Fault Affect My Current Claim?

Justin Kiedrzyn and Janet De Vita explain what the upcoming changes to Alberta's car insurance system could mean for you, especially if you've been in an accident.

On November 21, 2024, the Government of Alberta announced that it will introduce a new "Care First" car insurance system, set to take effect on January 1, 2027. This system will operate under a "no-fault" model and be administered by private insurance providers.

What if I already have an ongoing claim?

The new system will not come into effect until January 1, 2027. As a result, all existing claims and any new claims arising before December 31, 2026, will remain unaffected.

Will these changes impact my current medical treatment?

Treatment you are receiving for injuries related to ongoing claims will not be impacted. Your medical providers, including physiotherapists, registered massage therapists, chiropractors, kinesiologists, and acupuncturists, will be able to continue treating you for your injuries without change.

You should contact a lawyer if you or your medical provider have any questions or concerns in navigating through your current claim.

