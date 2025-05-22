What Do Personal Injury Lawyers Really Do?

When some people hear the term personal injury lawyer, they may think "ambulance chaser." Others may take a more generous view and think we only secure financial compensation for people who have been hurt.

Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP (HSH) was formed in 2000 by three lawyers who envisioned a firm that provided exceptional legal services to injury victims in a clear, compassionate, and caring way. To us, HSH represents not just our firm name but also our mission: Hope Starts Here.

When some people hear the term personal injury lawyer, they may think "ambulance chaser." Others may take a more generous view and think we only secure financial compensation for people who have been hurt.

In personal injury law, the primary goal is to restore the injured party to make them "whole" again. Since courts cannot undo the injury, they award financial compensation to people who have been hurt. From a strictly legal standpoint, our job is to obtain financial compensation for people injured through no fault of their own. But that's just one part of what we do. The truth about what we do often surprises people (even other lawyers!)

Personal injury lawyers are:

Storytellers

Support Persons

Treatment Supporter

Personal Injury Lawyers as Storytellers

When someone comes to me after an injury, their life is often turned upside down. They may be dealing with chronic pain, unemployment, or the breakdown of a relationship. My role is to gather the facts, understand the full impact of the injury, and craft a compelling, honest narrative with my client at its centre. Usually, that story is one of struggle, loss, and resilience.

To tell that story well, I need to know who my client is – not just what happened to them. What were their hobbies before the injury? What career or life goals were they working toward? What did they lose, and what do they hope to regain?

Personal Injury Lawyer Are Support Persons

Clients come to me during one of the worst times in their lives, often in physical pain, emotional turmoil, and overwhelmed by uncertainty. My job is to meet them where they are and offer support in any way I can.

Once, I participated in an intervention and arranged transportation for a client who had relapsed into drug use after her injury. Another time, a client of mine became suicidal following a series of personal and physical setbacks. I met with him and walked him to the hospital myself.

Let me tell you: they don't teach that part in law school. But personal injury lawyers are in a position to help, so we do.

How Personal Injury Lawyers Help Clients Through Treatment Support

Much of what we do also involves organizing and coordinating our clients' medical treatment. That means helping them access the right therapists, connecting them with culturally appropriate mental health supports, and working around barriers to ensure they can still receive care, even when money is tight.

Of course, part of this is strategic: a strong case is built on good medical evidence. But part of it is simply human: someone has asked me for help, I can assist, so I do, even if it isn't within the four corners of the job description.

Being a Personal injury lawyer is about more than legal claims and courtroom arguments. It's about rebuilding lives. Yes, we fight hard for financial compensation, but that's not the end. We help people navigate trauma, access care, and find hope again. That's the part of the job that doesn't appear in the headlines, but it's the part that matters most.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.