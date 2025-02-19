ARTICLE
19 February 2025

Episode 084: The Evolution Of Legal Practices: Technology And Diversification With Charles Gluckstein, Chris Clifford, And Ted Bergeron (Podcast)

Gluckstein Lawyers

Brenda Agnew is back, this time co-hosting with Managing Partner Charles Gluckstein as they sit down with Chris Clifford and Ted Bergeron, the founding partners of Bergeron Clifford LLP. In this episode, they chat about how legal practices are evolving, touching on how technology, diversification, and the challenges of life after COVID have shaped their approach. From growing their firms and embracing data-driven decisions to expanding into new practice areas, it's all about staying client-focused. They also chat about the importance of mentorship, firm culture, and how tools like AI are transforming the way lawyers work.

