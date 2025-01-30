Snowmobiling Can Be Fun But Be Aware Of The Dangers

We live in a country of four seasons and even in winter, when temperatures are biting cold and the snow is flying, Canadians look for ways to enjoy the great outdoors. There are many winter activities to keep us entertained, such as skiing, skating, and one of the most popular - snowmobiling.

There are 121,297 km of organized snowmobile trails to enjoy in Canada. Ontario is renowned for its "world-class network of trails" operated by the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, including the Round Algonquin Park tour, offering a three-day ride in our oldest provincial park, and the Ride the 8 tour, 345 kilometres of trail spanning Midland, Orillia, Wasaga, and Barrie. Snowmobiling is a sport with a large following, boasting more than 600,000 registered members just in Canada. And snowmobilers love to hit the trails as much as they can. In fact, an average snowmobiler will ride almost 2,000 km in a season.

Ontarians can look forward to about 16 weeks of snow to go for a ride on any of the more than 32,000 km of maintained, interconnected, trails in the province.

However, as much fun as these machines are, they can also be dangerous. Statistics Canada reports that on average 73 Canadians are killed each year while riding a snowmobile. There are also many more injuries.

There can be a myriad number of reasons for a snowmobile accident and even the safest riders obeying all the rules can be involved in a collision. The injuries sustained can have life-altering repercussions such as a brain injury, requiring a lifetime of care.

Snowmobilers Are Expected to Follow the Law.

There are laws in Ontario governing the use of snowmobiles. Operators in Ontario must meet the minimum requirements of the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act, including registering your machine with the Ministry of Transportation and having the appropriate insurance coverage. You can operate a machine if you have any class of a valid Ontario driver's licence. If you do not have a driver's licence and you are aged 12 or older you will need a motorized snow-vehicle operator's licence (MSVOL).

A MSVOL is issued by the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs in cooperation with the Ministry of Transportation and you must pass a snowmobile driver-training course. This license allows the user to ride on approved snowmobile trails. However, it is important to note that you must be 16 or older and have a driver's licence or a motorized snow-vehicle operator's licence to ride along or across a public road where snowmobiles are allowed.

You are expected to carry your driver's licence or snow-vehicle operator's licence when you are riding anywhere other than on your own property, and to show it when stopped by police or a conservation officer.

Riders under 12 or drivers of any age without a valid Ontario driver's licence, MSVOL or snowmobile licence from another jurisdiction are permitted to drive on private property with the express permission of the property owner.

The Motorized Snow Vehicles Act also mandates that drivers and passengers must always wear an approved helmet with the chin strap securely fastened.

Powerful Machines.

According to The Safe Driver there was a surge in snowmobile racing in the 1970s which resulted in innovations in performance and technology. "Manufacturers began incorporating advanced materials, such as aluminum and fiberglass, to reduce weight and enhance speed. Racing successes translated into improvements in consumer models, marking an era of heightened competition and technological progress."

Modern snowmobiles used for racing can now reach speeds of in excess of 300 km/h. The highest speed for the average consumer snowmobile can range from 152 km/h to almost 200 km/h.

It is reported that excessive speed is the leading cause of death in snowmobile accidents, followed by impaired riding. At high speed, a rider's reaction time is slowed and snowmobilers can misjudge obstacles on the trail or changes in the terrain such as sudden curves or open water.

Be Prepared Before Hitting the Trails.

Riding a snowmobile comes with many of the same risks and responsibilities of driving an automobile. There are speed limits for example: the maximum speed limit on trails in Ontario is 50 km/h.

With the appropriate licence you are permitted to ride alongside public roads, between the shoulder and fence line, unless prohibited by the municipality.

Snowmobiling is a sport that can involve travelling on potentially hazardous terrain in harsh weather, which is why riders should contact local authorities or snowmobile clubs before setting out on unfamiliar territory. It is also wise to seek advice about current conditions even if you are familiar with the trail.

Before setting out, The Ontario governments advises you to check that your snowmobile is in good working order:

Check the steering mechanism to make sure the turning is smooth and unrestricted.

Check the condition and tension of the motor drive belt and change if necessary.

Check the emergency switch, headlights and tail lights.

Check the battery solution level.

Check the throttle and brake levers to ensure they move freely.

Check the spark plugs and the tank's fuel level.

You should also ensure you and your snowmobile are ready for riding around bodies of water. Wear a personal flotation device or floater snowmobile suit and carry ice picks that are easily accessible in case you need to climb out of the water.

Riders are encouraged to take a snowmobile safety course and obey all signs and signals while out on the trail. Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to arrive. It is also a good idea to have first-aid and survival kits handy.

Stay on trails riding on the right-hand side. Slow down on unfamiliar terrain and stop completely before entering any roadway. Never ride on private property without permission and use caution when crossing roads and railway tracks.

You should know that riding while impaired by alcohol, drugs or medication carries the same penalties as driving an automobile if you are impaired. If you are convicted, you can face fines, jail time and even the loss of your driving privileges for vehicles a year or more.

