Why Developmental Delays May Suggest An Undiagnosed Birth Injury

When a baby is born, there's usually a moment when everyone in the delivery room collectively holds their breath - at least metaphorically.

The relief that is felt upon hearing that first cry does not mean that all is necessarily well, however. Poor vital signs may raise any alarms and a physical examination revealing any obvious deformity or abnormality would be cause for concern.

But if all appears well, does this mean the pregnancy has gone according to plan? Unfortunately, no. Some birth injuries - whether they are sustained in utero, during labour and delivery, or in the critical first few weeks after birth - may not reveal themselves until long after a child is born.

In this blog post I examine how a child's failure to meet certain developmental milestones in the first months and years of life can indicate a possible birth injury. First, I define development milestones and outline some of the major markers a child is expected to reach. Next, I explain the types of birth injuries that can cause some types of developmental delays. Finally, I provide details about what you can do if you believe your loved one may have suffered from a birth injury.

Meeting Milestones.

Humans grow and develop with age. But while growth refers to physical size, development encompasses certain functional skills and the process of learning how to do specific tasks. Child development milestones are age markers when most children have obtained these skills or are able to perform these tasks.

A variety of scientific fields, including neurology, physiology, sociology, and psychology have produced theories and frameworks which seek to explain why children tend to develop skills at certain ages and stages of life. The modern concept of child development milestones encompasses five skills categories: gross motor, fine motor, cognitive, language, and behavioural.

Gross motor skills require the coordinated use of large groups of muscles

Fine motor skills require the coordinated use of specific muscle groups to perform more delicate or intricate tasks

Cognitive skills are used to learn, remember, understand, reason, and solve problems

Language skills are necessary to communicate through speech and body language, and to process the speech and movement of others

Social skills are developed as we learn how to interact with others, what is necessary to build strong relationships, and how to empathise and respond to the needs and feelings of other people

Examples of Age-Specific Development Milestones.

The Canadian Paediatric Society suggests a child generally develops the following skills at these ages:

Age Gross Motor Fine Motor Cognitive Language/Social 3 months roll from front to back

control head and neck while seated

raise head and chest when lying face down

push down on legs when feet are on a firm surface bring hands together

open and shut their hands

bring hands to their mouth

take swipes at a hanging object watch faces closely

follow moving objects

recognize familiar objects and people smile on their own and when smiled at

demonstrate expression with face and body

copy some body movements and facial expressions 8 months roll from front to back and back to front

remain in a seated position

support all their weight on their legs

control upper body hold and shake an object

move an object from one hand to another

use their hands to examine an object track moving objects

struggle to get objects that are out of reach

look from one object to another

watch a falling object reach for a familiar person

smile at themselves in a mirror

respond to emotions of others

copy speech sounds 12 to 14 months sit up independently

crawl on hands and knees or scoot while seated

pull up to a standing position

stand briefly without support and perhaps take a step or two

walk holding an adult's hand,

start to climb stairs with help pincer grasp with thumb and forefinger

put objects into and take objects out of a container -poke with an index finger

push a toy

begin to drink from a cup

scribble with a crayon

begin to use a spoon use shaking, throwing, dropping and banging to explore objects

recognize names of familiar objects

respond to music

begin to explore cause and effect exhibit shyness or anxiety around strangers

have favourite toys and people

extend a limb to help when being dressed

pull off socks

respond to their name

pair “mama” or “dada” with one or more meaningful words

stop when they hear “no” 18 months climb onto chairs

walk without assistance

climb individual stairs with help use a spoon well

turn a few board-book pages at a time

pour out a container

easily drink from a cup use objects as tools

sort and fit shapes together vocabulary of at least 20 words

follow a simple instruction

point to familiar objects when asked

help with simple tasks 2 years walk while pulling a toy or carrying a large toy

begin to run

kick and/or throw a ball

climb onto and off of chairs independently

walk up and down stairs with help build a tower with four or more blocks

complete a simple shape-matching puzzle

turn board-book pages easily, one at a time start to put two words together

copy behaviour of others

play alongside other children

demonstrate more independence and/or defiance begin “make-believe” or imaginary play 3 years run easily

jump in place

throw a ball overhead

walk up and down stairs with alternating feet on each step control certain movements with a crayon

hold a pencil in writing position

build a tower of more than 6 blocks

unscrew jar lids or big nuts and bolts

string big beads

work latches and hooks

snip with children's scissors match objects with pictures of objects

use toys, animals, and people in imaginary play

sort easily by shape and colour

understand the difference between 1 and 2

name body parts and colours know their full name

speak in sentences

ask for help

ask many questions

show spontaneous affection for playmates they know

begin to take turns

anticipate activities and object to changes in routine

put toys away 4 years hop and stand on 1 foot for a few seconds

kick a ball forward

catch a bouncing ball draw a person with 2 to 4 body parts

draw circles and squares understand counting

follow a 3-part instruction

make up and tell simple stories

understand “same” and “different”

know their address anticipate new experiences

cooperate with others

play “family”

dress and undress

develop solutions to conflicts

If your child struggles to reach some or all of these developmental markers, it may indicate they have a condition that requires investigation by your medical practitioner.

Surveillance Versus Screening.

Paediatricians conduct surveillance (or observation) of development progress to ensure a child is generally aligned with anticipated milestones. However, children in Canada are not necessarily screened for developmental disorders unless they are deemed to be at high-risk or a parent brings forward concerns about delays. Development screening uses tools such as questionnaires to systematically search and monitor for delays.

The Canadian Paediatric Society has recommended universal screening based on the Ontario model which provides a general screener at the enhanced 18-month well-baby visit. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has recommended more frequent screening, even in the absence of concerns. The AAP notes that subtle delays may not generally be evident from clinical observation, yet early intervention into developmental delays results in better long-term outcomes. It recommends developmental and behavioural screening for all children during regular well-child visits at 9 months, 18 months and 30 months, and specific screening for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) during regular well-child visits at 18 months and 24 months.

However, the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care, which was established by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to develop clinical practice guidelines that support primary care providers in delivering preventive health care, has recommended against universal screening before the age of four if a child's parents have not expressed concerns.

The task force cited poor accuracy of screening tools based on randomised trials. False positives in screens could dilute resources available to help children who are in greater need of early interventions. Moreover, studies of specific groups of children have suggested that social and cultural factors may reveal disparities in milestone achievement that do not result in any long-term developmental deficits.

Although there is natural variation amongst children and failure to meet a specific milestone is not necessarily cause for concern in itself, parental screening can help to identify potential signs of problems that you can discuss with your paediatrician or medical practitioner during routine appointments.

Delays as Evidence of Birth Injuries.

If you or your child's doctor does identify certain delays that are concerning, they may conduct additional assessments or refer you to a specialist for treatment or to confirm a diagnosis.

Birth injuries which may not be identifiable during or immediately following a pregnancy, but which may become apparent due to development delays, include:

Cerebral Palsy - brain damage occurring in utero, during delivery, or in the first weeks after birth can cause a group of neurological disorders that affect movement, balance, and sometimes resulting in cognitive impairment

Traumatic Brain Injuries - brain damage from a traumatic force or sudden movement

Ischemic/Hemorrhagic Strokes - brain damage can result from a blockage that stops blood flow to the brain or when a burst blood vessel causes bleeding in the brain.

Spinal Cord Injuries - damage to nerves in the spinal column resulting in reduced or lost function in the body

Nerve Damage - stretched, ripped or torn nerves in the neck, shoulders and extremities that affect muscle function

Development delays caused by these injuries are not necessarily evidence of medical malpractice on the part of a paediatrician, general physician, or midwife. However, it is worth your time to speak with a knowledgeable and experienced birth injury lawyer to determine if there are grounds to investigate further.

