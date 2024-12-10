Delayed Symptoms Of Concussions/Brain Injuries: Why They Matter In Ontario

ARTICLE
Concussions and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) may present symptoms that develop hours, days, or even weeks after the initial incident.
Recognizing these delayed symptoms is crucial for seeking appropriate care and avoiding further complications.

Understanding Delayed Symptoms

Concussions impact brain function, and symptoms may be delayed due to the brain's healing process. Inflammation or structural changes can cause issues to appear later.

Delayed Symptoms to Monitor

  • Physical: Persistent headaches, dizziness, sleep disturbances, and visual problems.
  • Cognitive: Memory issues, attention difficulties, and slowed mental processing.
  • Emotional: Mood swings, depression, anxiety, and irritability.

Importance of Medical Evaluation

If delayed symptoms arise:

  • Neurological Testing: Comprehensive evaluations determine the extent of the injury.
  • Individualized Treatment: Cognitive therapy, medication, or lifestyle changes may be recommended.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

