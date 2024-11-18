British Colombia Researchers Conduct Nerve Regeneration Pathway To Treat Spinal Injuries

Traumatic spinal cord injury caused by a powerful impact can result in a spinal cord break, a gap that makes it impossible for nerve impulses to travel from the body to the brain. The result can be paralysis, or health issues such as loss of mobility, loss of temperature control, respiratory difficulties and chronic pain.

University of British Colombia researchers are spearheading a groundbreaking funding for a project to develop special treatments for spinal cord injuries (SCI). This initiative, funded by the Canadian government and led by Dr. Brian Kwon, aims to transform SCI care through innovative approaches, including new biomarkers, advanced imaging, and potential regenerative therapies.

Their Mend the Gap project recently received $24 million from Canada's New Frontiers in Research Fund to further their work on using soft gels containing tiny magnetic filaments, or rods, to guide reconnection and regrowth between the brain and the body.

Often leaving patients significantly impaired or paralyzed, SCIs don't readily heal on their own. Following a severe injury, the edges of damaged neural tissue form a scar that restricts nerve growth. In addition, the edges of the legion are often separated by a fluid filled gap that can be centimeters-long. Having to span that gap makes healing all the more difficult since neural tissue has a limited ability to regrow.

According to the UBC researchers, current methods for repairing the damage typically involve invasive surgery to physically bridge that gap but produce limited results or can cause additional trauma.

The Mend the Gap, looks to employ a machine-vision-guided surgical robot to inject a gel-like biomaterial into the damaged spinal cord to fill and mold to the cavity.

This research is to investigate using biomaterials—and soft gels in particular—to heal the injury.

The soft gel will be injected into the site of the injury to serve as a bridge for growing nerve fibers.

According co-principal investigator, Dr. Wolfram Tetzlaff, a professor of surgery and zoology at UBC and director of ICORD, the project's goal is to increase motor function and improve quality of life for those with SCI.

"A biomaterials bridge is compatible with other systems and structures in the body and is minimally disruptive," explains principal investigator Dr. John Madden, a professor of electrical and computer engineering in the faculty of applied science at the University of British Columbia.

"The soft gel that our team plan to use contains tiny magnetic rods that are aligned using an external magnet, creating guide rails that support the nerve fibers to grow in the right direction, eventually crossing the gap."

