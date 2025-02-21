ARTICLE
21 February 2025

IP Explained: Where To File Your Patent (Video)

What is intellectual property (IP), and how do you protect it?
Canada Intellectual Property
Shohini Bagchee
What is intellectual property (IP), and how do you protect it? In this video series, we will explain what IP is, the types of IP your organization may have, and tips and practical considerations to help you protect, enforce, and commercialize your IP.

Shohini Bagchee explains how to decide where to file for patent protection, covering key considerations like budget, market presence, competitor activity, and investor interests. Learn how the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) can give you time to plan, and explore regional and country-specific options to safeguard your invention.

Shohini Bagchee
