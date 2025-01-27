IP Explained: Timing Considerations For Filing A Patent Application (Video)

What is intellectual property (IP), and how do you protect it? In this video series, we will explain what IP is, the types of IP your organization may have, and tips and practical considerations to help you protect, enforce, and commercialize your IP.

Shohini Bagchee explains the critical timing considerations for filing patents, from avoiding disclosure pitfalls to leveraging grace periods and choosing strategies to accelerate or delay your application. Tune in to learn how to navigate the patent process and protect your invention effectively.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.