Episode 69: Driving Leadership Success With Resilience And Personal Mastery (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 69, Heather speaks with Lagan Gill, Chief of Strategy and People at CNC Industries Ltd., a leading manufacturer in the mining and oil and gas sector. Lagan shares her unconventional journey back to the family business, reflecting on the lessons she learned along the way and the strategies she developed to navigate leadership, growth and change.

Together, Heather and Lagan discuss the power of resilience and personal mastery in driving leadership and entrepreneurial success. Their conversation highlights the mindset shifts, strategic thinking and intentional actions that empower business leaders and entrepreneurs to thrive in dynamic industries. To learn more about CNC Industries, and to connect with Lagan, please visit https://cncindustries.com/ and https://www.livewithlagan.com/.

self

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.