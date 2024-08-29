ARTICLE
29 August 2024

Crowded U.S. Market Sends PE Firms Looking For Deals In Canada

BJ
Bennett Jones LLP

Contributor

Bennett Jones LLP logo
Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
John Mercury speaks with Mergermarket for its look at how intense competition south of the border is turning the sights of U.S. PE firms specialized in the energy sector to Canada.
Canada Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of John M Mercury
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

John Mercury speaks with Mergermarket for its look at how intense competition south of the border is turning the sights of U.S. PE firms specialized in the energy sector to Canada.

John says it is only natural for U.S.-based firms to evaluate Canadian assets. U.S. financial investors have always been active in Canada's energy sector, although their activity slowed down appreciably following the 2014 oil price crash. But that trend is now reversing.

A number of U.S.-based infrastructure and energy-oriented PE firms, such as Blackstone and Carnelian Energy Capital are actively scouting Canada for investment opportunities, John points out.

The recent completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as well as the building of Canada's first LNG plant, which is expected to become operational in mid-2025, has improved the investment climate of the country's energy sector, John says.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John M Mercury
John M Mercury
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More