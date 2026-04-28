AI Generated "Slop" And Overreliance On Summaries: How IP Value Gets Diluted

This AI Insights Quick Read series examines a growing risk for innovation-driven businesses: how routine generative AI use can weaken confidentiality, compromise legal review, and erode the value of intellectual property.

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AI Insights and Fast Reads

This AI Insights Quick Read series examines a growing risk for innovation-driven businesses: how routine generative AI use can weaken confidentiality, compromise legal review, and erode the value of intellectual property. Across four short pieces, we consider the issue through the lens of US v. Heppner, then turn to shadow AI, the dilution of innovation through AI-generated content and the implications for Canadian organizations.

AI Generated 'Slop'

If shadow AI is the hidden disclosure problem, AI-generated "slop" is the hidden quality problem. Here, the issue is not simply where information goes, but what happens to it when organizations rely on AI summaries and drafting in place of careful technical and legal analysis.

Not every IP problem comes from a single, obvious disclosure. Many arise more gradually, when teams accept polished AI output in place of careful technical review. Over time, that practice can dilute what is actually novel, defensible and protectable. In this context, "AI slop" is generalized content that reads well but loses the details that carry legal or patentable value. It can actually flatten technical distinctions, introduce imprecise terminology and substitute generic or familiar buzzwords for the underlying implementation. The result is often a document that appears complete, but is less useful for patent drafting, trade secret management or later testimony about what was actually built.

The risk is acute during invention capture and portfolio development. Early inventions are frequently narrow and fact-specific, namely an improvement that solves a defined problem in a non-obvious way. If that innovative material is repeatedly "simplified" through AI, the key constraints and differentiators tend to drop out. What started as a patentable implementation becomes an "AI-enabled platform," and what should be tightly held know-how becomes vague "proprietary optimization."

This result can be amplified across a business process when not contained. Specifically, once an AI summary exists, teams may stop engaging with the source material and the legal review becomes review of a digest rather than a review of a patentable innovation. This can impair issue spotting (including inventorship and ownership questions) and reduce the quality of filing and enforcement decisions.

In practice, overreliance on AI output can devalue IP in at least three ways:

Patents: filings can understate the inventive step, resulting in narrower, more vulnerable claims. Trade secrets: imprecise, reusable language can weaken need-to-know discipline and spread sensitive know-how across teams, vendors and systems. Business decisions: executives may assess innovation through summaries that omit uncertainty, edge cases and implementation nuance.

A related concern is homogenization. If disclosures and technical narratives are repeatedly run through the same "smoothing" or "sanitizing" process, they begin to sound alike. As a result, it harder to identify what is truly differentiated in the innovation, what to prioritize for filing and what is the value to the business.

For Canadian businesses, this combination of disclosure risk and value dilution has particular significance where confidentiality and coordinated filing strategy are central to enterprise value. The final piece considers those implications from a Canadian perspective.

Explore the Full AI Insights Quick Read Series

For a deeper look at how generative AI impacts confidentiality, privilege, and intellectual property value, explore the full series:

If you would like to learn more about the opportunities and risks associated with artificial intelligence, we invite you to contact the authors of this series or any member of our Artificial Intelligence group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.