ARTICLE
4 November 2025

Interview - Langlois Featured On The McSween Show

L,
Langlois Lawyers, LLP

Contributor

Langlois Lawyers, LLP logo
With more than 185 professionals working in the Montréal and Quebec City metropolitan areas, Langlois Lawyers is one of the largest law firms in Quebec. Our team of over 325 employees offers a complete range of highly regarded legal services in a variety of areas.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Our colleague and partner Marianne Plamondon joined Pierre-Yves McSween on his show McSWEEN to discuss today's most pressing workplace topics: remote work, artificial intelligence, and technological changes.
Canada Technology
Marianne Plamondon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Langlois Lawyers, LLP are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law and Immigration topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Automotive and Business & Consumer Services industries

Our colleague and partner Marianne Plamondon joined Pierre-Yves McSween on his show McSWEEN to discuss today's most pressing workplace topics: remote work, artificial intelligence, and technological changes.

Watch the full episode on the Télé-Québec website.

Marianne's part starts at 17m 48s – available only in French.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marianne Plamondon
Marianne Plamondon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More