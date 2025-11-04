Interview - Langlois Featured On The McSween Show

Langlois Lawyers, LLP are most popular:
Our colleague and partner Marianne Plamondon joined Pierre-Yves McSween on his show McSWEEN to discuss today's most pressing workplace topics: remote work, artificial intelligence, and technological changes.
Watch the full episode on the Télé-Québec website.
Marianne's part starts at 17m 48s – available only in French.
