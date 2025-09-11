Episode 84: Demystifying AI For Businesses Of All Sizes (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 84, Heather is joined by Idunnu Okuola, the Principal Consultant of IWEZ Consulting, who is a data scientist, AI and ML engineer. Idunnu shares her journey from statistics and biostatistics into artificial intelligence, and her passion for making AI accessible to small and mid-sized businesses. She explains the fundamentals of AI, common myths, including the belief that AI is only for large companies and how businesses can identify good candidates for automation. Heather and Idunnu both discuss practical applications such as customer service, employee training and onboarding, as well as the importance of ethical oversight in AI use. Idunnu also shares her excitement about the rapid evolution of AI and the new jobs and opportunities it will create. To learn more about IWEZ Consulting or to book a free consultation, please visit: https://iwezconsulting.ca.

