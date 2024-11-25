Byte-Sized: Researchers Develop AI Tongue

If you think you have good taste, get ready: you may soon be competing against an AI tongue.

Penn State researchers have recently developed an electronic "tongue" with the ability to distinguish between different liquids with similar qualities, such as sodas or coffee. It can also detect freshness and contamination in approximately one minute. In a study of fruit juices, the tongue correctly identified the type of fruit 98% of the time, and its age 99% of the time. This accuracy increased further when artificial intelligence was employed to interpret the tongue's data. The transistor (unfortunately not tongue-shaped) consists of graphene and chemical sensors that detect and measure chemicals, which then become electrical signals.

This is a promising development in the food space; if the tongue can detect contaminants this accurately, it may lead to the ability to detect toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs, or "forever chemicals") that are imperceptible to humans and a hot-button issue in the industry. With further development, the technology could even be extended to medical diagnostics.

