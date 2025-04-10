Time To Get Serious Or Become "Uninvestable"

Sander Grieve, KC writes in the April 2025 issue of Canadian Mining Journal on why Canadian governments must get serious about attracting investment to our mining sector—or risk Canada becoming uninvestable.

Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.

Sander Grieve, KC writes in the April 2025 issue of Canadian Mining Journal on why Canadian governments must get serious about attracting investment to our mining sector—or risk Canada becoming uninvestable. He proposes:

A regime to designate critical mineral projects in the national interest

One wicket, one process, one timeline for projects

Respecting communities—by having the federal government appoint (in consultation with the impacted province) a community consultation arbitrator with full powers to make findings and orders in the national interest

Sander says the cost of doing nothing should be seen in the caution that BHP Mining gave in Queensland, Australia, that state policy had rendered the jurisdiction "uninvestable." Sander cautions that most investors will not bother making this kind of fuss, they will just quietly move on to more fertile ground.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.