Canada Needs A Clearer And More Co-ordinated Mining Strategy, And Quickly

The critical minerals race is heating up, and Canada needs to catch up.

Writing in their Business Opinion in The Globe and Mail, John Turner, Krisztian Toth and Paul Blyschak explain that the Canadian federal government has recently awoken to the vital importance of Canadian mining.

The alarm bell has been the critical minerals race and its integral bearing on the green energy transition and high-tech applications (including artificial intelligence) and, by extension, national and international security.

But the lack of foresight has left policy makers scrambling. The authors argue that Canada must make up lost ground, quickly, and with minimal politicking, or we risk the entire energy transition.

