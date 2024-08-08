ARTICLE
8 August 2024

Canada Needs A Clearer And More Co-ordinated Mining Strategy, And Quickly

F
Fasken

Contributor

Fasken logo
Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
The critical minerals race is heating up, and Canada needs to catch up.
Canada Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of John S.M. Turner
Photo of Krisztián Tóth
Photo of Paul Blyschak
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The critical minerals race is heating up, and Canada needs to catch up.

Writing in their Business Opinion in The Globe and Mail, John Turner, Krisztian Toth and Paul Blyschak explain that the Canadian federal government has recently awoken to the vital importance of Canadian mining.

The alarm bell has been the critical minerals race and its integral bearing on the green energy transition and high-tech applications (including artificial intelligence) and, by extension, national and international security.

But the lack of foresight has left policy makers scrambling. The authors argue that Canada must make up lost ground, quickly, and with minimal politicking, or we risk the entire energy transition.

The views in the Business Opinion are those of the authors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John S.M. Turner
John S.M. Turner
Photo of Krisztián Tóth
Krisztián Tóth
Photo of Paul Blyschak
Paul Blyschak
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More