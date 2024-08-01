National Instrument 43-101: Commonly Overlooked Items When Preparing A Technical Report

Technical reports are a significant disclosure document for a mining issuer and a meaningful resource for investors. National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) provides a detailed framework for the preparation of a technical report. Given the complex subject matter, these reports can be both time-consuming and costly to prepare. Issuers dedicate (and should dedicate) substantial resources to ensure the compliance, utility and longevity of their technical reports. However, there are items that are often overlooked or not clearly understood within the required framework. The purpose of this article is to highlight such items for issuers and qualified person authors to take into consideration when preparing a technical report.

– Technical reports, by their nature, include possible events, conditions, production guidance and/or financial forecasts that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Oftentimes, a discussion of the forward-looking information is absent from the report notwithstanding the companion policy reminders that must be addressed. Issuers should ensure that their technical report authors remember to comply with the requirements of Part 4A of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (NI 51-102), including identifying the forward-looking information, stating material factors and assumptions used and providing the required cautionary language. Note that the exceptions in NI 51-102 that refer to disclosure required by NI 43-101 relate to additional requirements imposed on forward-looking information that is future oriented financial information and financial outlooks, such as limits on the period for which they can be provided. In addition to meeting the continuous disclosure rules, compliance also permits issuers to rely on the "safe harbor" from liability under securities laws related to forward-looking information. Address Non-GAAP Disclosure – Securities laws regulate how disclosure of non-GAAP measures may be made under National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (NI 52-112). Technical reports often include non-GAAP measures such as internal rate of return (IRR), net present value (NPV), all in sustaining costs (AISC), etc. Even though these measures are forward-looking, certain of these measures are not exempt from NI 52-112, which require reconciliations among other things. These rules can be quite nuanced, and compliance can lead to absurd results, but it is nevertheless required and important to ensure NI 52-112 is complied with to avoid later issues with regulators.

– Once a report is completed, it is prudent to review and cross-reference the required certificates prior to filing in order to ensure that at least one qualified person author has taken responsibility for each section of the technical report, as required by NI 43-101. Consider if an Independent Qualified Person is Required – Most situations require that a technical report be prepared by an independent qualified person, however, there are exceptions. For instance, a producing issuer is exempt from the independence requirements and, in most cases, if a new report is being prepared that is not disclosing for the first time mineral resources, mineral reserves or the results of a preliminary economic assessment on a property material to the issuer, or a 100% or greater change in the total mineral resources or mineral reserves on such property, an issuer is allowed to file a non-independent technical report. Overall, there are nuances to the independence requirements, and NI 43-101 should be reviewed in each situation on a fact-specific basis to determine if an issuer is exempt from preparing an independent report.

Issuers are responsible for their disclosure, including what is in a technical report prepared by a third party, therefore, issuers must carefully review NI 43-101 and the related staff notices when they are preparing a technical report to avoid missing required disclosure or including prohibited disclosure. The failure to address these requirements before a report is completed and filed may result in a regulator's request to refile a report and advise investors to not rely on an existing report. We are always happy to assist an issuer with a review of their technical report from a legal compliance perspective to help avoid this outcome.

