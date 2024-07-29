My Experience As A 2L Summer Law Student At Casey & Moss LLP

Accepting my offer at Casey & Moss was an exciting moment for me. However, as my start date approached, my nerves set in – what will my 2L summer look like?

Casey & Moss LLP is a Toronto based law firm focused exclusively on estate, trust and capacity litigation, as well as estate administration.

Accepting my offer at Casey & Moss was an exciting moment for me. However, as my start date approached, my nerves set in – what will my 2L summer look like? Reflecting on this summer, I can confidently say it has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my law school career.

To give prospective students an idea of what it's like to work at Casey & Moss, I decided to share my experience working here this summer.

You dive right into the (interdisciplinary) world of estate litigation

Estate litigation combines elements of family law, real estate, tax, civil litigation, disability and at times, even criminal law. During my summer, I had the opportunity to engage with complex legal issues, such as disputes over wills, guardianship matters, and fiduciary obligations. Each case presented a new challenge, requiring meticulous attention to detail and a deep understanding of the legal principles governing estate law. I often found myself reviewing notes from not only wills and trusts courses, but also tax and civil procedure, and I quickly became familiar with family and real estate law.

Hands-on learning and mentorship

One of the highlights of my summer was the hands-on experience I gained through working closely with the Casey & Moss team. From day one, I was entrusted with substantive tasks that allowed me to develop my legal skills. Whether it was drafting pleadings, conducting legal research, or assisting in client meetings, I always felt like a valued member of the team.

The mentorship at the firm has been invaluable. Whether it was a lawyer on file or a partner, everyone was always willing to share their knowledge and offer guidance. Their feedback on my work helped me refine my legal writing and analytical skills, and their open-door policy ensured that I never felt hesitant to ask questions or seek advice.

Courtroom exposure and advocacy

This summer, I attended several hearings, both on Zoom and in person, at various courts (including the Ontario Court of Appeal!). I saw the real-world application of concepts I had studied and researched, and I gained a practical understanding of litigation strategies and procedural nuances.

I also had the privilege of observing several mediations. Observing mediations offered a firsthand look at the art of negotiation and the delicate balance between advocating for a client's interests and finding common ground with opposing parties. This experience underscored the importance of patience, empathy, and creativity in resolving disputes outside the courtroom, providing me with a deeper understanding of how effective mediation can lead to satisfactory outcomes for all involved.

A collaborative firm culture

Casey & Moss truly has a fantastic firm culture. The firm holds numerous team meetings every month, where everyone can share their ideas, express concerns, and collaboratively discuss legal strategies. This collaborative approach not only enhanced my learning experience but also demonstrated the importance of a supportive work culture in achieving successful outcomes for clients.

Conclusion

As I return to law school for my final year, I carry with me the lessons learned and the confidence gained while working at Casey & Moss. My time here has been nothing short of transformative. Big thanks to everyone at Casey & Moss who has made my summer such a rewarding experience.

