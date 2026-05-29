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29 May 2026

Emma Partridge On Trauma-Informed Justice For Sexual Abuse Survivors (Video)

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Discover how trauma-informed legal representation helps sexual abuse survivors find validation and closure beyond financial compensation. Learn why the legal journey matters as much as the outcome...
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Emma Partridge
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Finding a dedicated sexual abuse lawyer who understands that justice goes beyond a financial settlement is a crucial step in your healing journey. In this video, Associate Emma Partridge explains how Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein Lawyers provides trauma-informed legal care and fierce legal advocacy to help survivors find true closure and validation.

Taking the first legal step can feel overwhelming. Emma highlights that legal solutions are never one-size-fits-all, especially for survivors of trauma. While many believe personal injury lawsuits focus entirely on money, our firm knows that the journey matters just as much as the outcome. Emma discusses why validation, truth-telling, and being heard can matter just as much as damages, especially for survivors navigating the lasting impact of childhood sexual abuse.

Emma also explains how Gluckstein Lawyers supports survivors through a collaborative, client-focused approach, why minimizing re-traumatization is essential in sexual abuse litigation, and how legal guidance can help survivors move through difficult and often hostile systems with greater support.

From providing necessary referrals for survivor support to maintaining lifelong relationships with our clients, we are here to help you forge a new path forward. If you or a loved one needs compassionate legal guidance, we are here to listen. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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