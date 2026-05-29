Linda O'Brien On Institutional Abuse Claims And Survivor Support (Video)

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Navigating an institutional sexual abuse claim requires a compassionate sexual abuse lawyer who understands the profound trauma survivors face. Senior Counsel Linda O'Brien brings 30 years of legal experience to Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein Lawyers, offering dedicated survivor advocacy and a safe environment for your voice to finally be heard.

Institutional cases involving schools, churches, sports organizations, or foster care systems are deeply complex. When you bring a claim forward, you are not just facing the individual perpetrator. You are holding the overarching institution accountable for employing or enabling the person who groomed and abused you. We focus heavily on these specific legal responsibilities to ensure the organizations that failed to protect you answer for their actions.

We know that revisiting these traumatic events is incredibly difficult. Because of this, Linda centers her legal practice around deep empathy and a trauma-informed approach. To help alleviate your anxiety and confusion, we walk you through exactly what to expect from the legal process. We work hard to ensure you never feel like just another case number. By taking the time to truly understand your story, we aim to build mutual trust and prevent re-traumatization while fiercely advocating on your behalf.

If you are ready to take the next step, we are here to listen. Contact our team to schedule a free, confidential consultation today.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.