Appealing Briefs – Episode 21 Benchwood: Can Businesses Sue For Negative Online Reviews? (Podcast)

When is litigation available to fight back against false and damaging online reviews? Adam speaks with McCarthy Tétrault partner Dorothy Charach and associate Lauren Weaver about the Court of Appeal for Ontario's decision in Benchwood Builders, the use of anti-SLAPP legislation, and the implications for defamation law more generally. (10:31)

