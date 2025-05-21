ARTICLE
21 May 2025

Appealing Briefs – Episode 21 Benchwood: Can Businesses Sue For Negative Online Reviews? (Podcast)

MT
McCarthy Tétrault LLP

Contributor

McCarthy Tétrault LLP logo
McCarthy Tétrault LLP provides a broad range of legal services, advising on large and complex assignments for Canadian and international interests. The firm has substantial presence in Canada’s major commercial centres and in New York City, US and London, UK.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
When is litigation available to fight back against false and damaging online reviews?
Canada Ontario British Columbia Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Canadian Appeals Monitor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

When is litigation available to fight back against false and damaging online reviews? Adam speaks with McCarthy Tétrault partner Dorothy Charach and associate Lauren Weaver about the Court of Appeal for Ontario's decision in Benchwood Builders, the use of anti-SLAPP legislation, and the implications for defamation law more generally. (10:31)

Hosted by partner Adam Goldenberg, Appealing Briefs keeps listeners updated on recent decisions from Canada's courts of appeal. Each episode provides key takeaways and implications for businesses and industry, with insights from Canada's leading lawyers and business advisors.

This podcast series qualifies for CPD credit under the mandatory education regimes in British Columbia and Ontario.

Appealing Briefs is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Canadian Appeals Monitor
Canadian Appeals Monitor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More