24 July 2024

Balancing Rights: Protests And Property Law (Podcast)

Gardiner Roberts LLP

Canada Real Estate and Construction
Send us a Text Message."If you can't kick someone out, it's not your house." In this episode, Gavin and Stephen dissect the legal complexities surrounding recent pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses in Toronto. They contrast the swift eviction at York University with the prolonged encampment at the University of Toronto, attributing the differences to legal strategies and timing. The discussion explores the balance between property rights and freedom of expression...

