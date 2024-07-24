Balancing Rights: Protests And Property Law (Podcast)

Send us a Text Message."If you can't kick someone out, it's not your house." In this episode, Gavin and Stephen dissect the legal complexities surrounding recent pro-Palestinian protests on university

