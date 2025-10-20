The True North is calling

For companies eyeing global growth, Canada is a smart play. With a business-friendly legal system, highly educated workforce, abundant resources, and a forward-thinking approach to innovation and sustainability, the country is a prime destination for international companies seeking a foothold in North America. Add to that generous research and development incentives, competitive tax rates, top talent, and easy access to U.S. markets, and Canada offers a powerful platform for growth.

Created for business leaders, investors, and foreign counsel, our Guide to Doing Business in Canada offers a clear overview of the legal landscape—positioning you to navigate Canada's market with confidence and succeed for the long term.

1. Establishing and growing your business

2. Navigating corporate finance, capital markets and taxation

3. Building and managing your workforce

4. Staying compliant and competitive

5. Succeeding in Canada's natural resources sector

6. Resolving disputes in Canada

Your gateway to Canada

As one of Canada's premier business law, advocacy, and intellectual property firms, we know what it takes to succeed in this market. With seven offices strategically located across the country, our team combines practical legal advice with sophisticated local knowledge to help you navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and achieve lasting growth.

