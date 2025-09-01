Navigating Wildfire Insurance Claims

Wildfires are becoming more frequent and devastating across Canada. Preparation is about protecting your home, your policy, and your rights.

With overwhelming changes in the climate, we are now facing more severe impacts of forest fires throughout Canada. These are very challenging times for communities. The recent Mount Underwood Forest Fire had grown to over 3,400 hectares, forcing evacuation alerts, closing roads, and blanketing Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, and even the Sunshine Coast in heavy smoke.

The reality is that British Columbia and Alberta see hundreds of wildfires each summer. Being prepared isn't just about having an emergency kit; it's also about understanding the steps to take to prevent risks, reviewing the limits of your policies with your broker to ensure you have adequate coverage in place, and avoiding gaps in your insurance.

Preventive steps to reduce risk

Even if your area isn't under immediate threat, prevention is key:

Create a defensible space by clearing dry brush, firewood, and debris within at least 10 m of your home.

Upgrade building materials—fire-resistant roofing and siding can make a difference.

Clean gutters and eaves regularly to prevent embers from igniting trapped debris.

Install ember-resistant vents and mesh screens to stop flying sparks.

Keep a "go bag" ready with essential items, including insurance documents. Creating a documented list of contents or a photo/video inventory of your property can alleviate stress during the claim process.

Common insurance claim adversities

Wildfire insurance claims are often more complex than homeowners expect. A broker has a fiduciary responsibility to ensure your home is adequately insured and to inform you of any alternative coverage available, giving you peace of mind in the event of a loss.

Currently, we often see insurance companies offering settlements, which do not represent the true rebuilding costs as per contractor quotes. Do not accept payouts, as your policies should cover the full replacement cost to rebuild your home with a suitable contractor to do such work and indemnify you to the fullest.

With more than 20,000 residents affected by the Mount Underwood fire's evacuation alerts, the takeaway is clear: wildfires aren't just a rural problem, they can affect entire regions.

Preparation saves not only homes but also gives peace of mind. By combining steps of preventive maintenance, accurately describing your property's construction to your broker can help avoid the repercussions of shortfalls in your insurance policy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.