Push Comes To Shove: NFL Keeps Controversial Play Alive

In a decision that has sparked debate across the football community, the NFL has opted not to ban the controversial "tush push" play – at least for now. At the Spring League Meeting on May 21, 2025, team owners voted 22-10 in favour of banning the play, falling just two votes short of the 24 required to enact a rule change.

The tush push, which has been popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles, involves the quarterback receiving the snap and being physically pushed forward by teammates to gain short yardage – typically for a first down or touchdown. The play was pivotal in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory and has become a key feature of their offensive strategy.

The proposal to ban the play was spearheaded by the Green Bay Packers. Initially, they sought to prohibit any immediate push of the quarterback following the snap. However, the proposal was later revised to prohibit offensive players from "pushing, pulling, lifting, or assisting the runner – except by individually blocking opponents."

Despite its success, the tush push has faced criticism over player safety concerns and claims that it undermines the spirit of fair competition. Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur criticized the play, likening it to a rugby move and arguing that it is detrimental to football. The NFL's Competition Committee and Health & Safety Committee both supported the proposed ban. Nevertheless, league health and safety officials have confirmed that there is no existing injury data to support claims that the play poses a safety risk.

While the tush push remains legal for the upcoming NFL season, the narrow vote and sustained controversy suggest the issue may resurface in future league meetings. With player safety remaining a top priority for league officials, further scrutiny is likely – particularly if any serious injuries arise as a result of the play. For now, however, the tush push survives and will surely be used by the Eagles in the upcoming season.

The Sports, Media & Entertainment Group at Aird & Berlis LLP assists clients in navigating contracts, transactions, regulations, disputes and more. Please contact the authors or a member of the group if you have questions or require assistance.

Co-authored with Lawson Cross who is a 2025 summer student at Aird & Berlis LLP.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.