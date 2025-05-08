Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Supporting Survivors In London, Ontario

May is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). SAAM is observed each May to raise awareness about sexual violence, educate communities on prevention, and promote survivor-centered responses.

In London, organizations like Anova are at the forefront of providing critical support and resources to those affected by sexual violence. Anova offers comprehensive services to individuals affected by abuse and violence, including:

24-hour crisis and support line: Available at 519-642-3000 or 1-800-265-1576, offering immediate assistance to those in need.

Emergency shelters: Two locations providing safe housing for women and children escaping abuse.

Sexual assault counselling: Individual and group therapy for those who have experienced sexual violence, available through secure phone or video appointments.

Family court support: Assistance for individuals navigating the family court system due to experiences of abuse.

Community outreach: Support in creating safety plans, accessing resources, and navigating legal, housing, and healthcare systems.

For more information, visit Anova's website.

This month, please consider how you can support:

Listen and believe: If someone discloses their experience to you, listen without judgment and believe their account. Your support can be pivotal in their healing journey.

Educate : Understanding the dynamics of sexual violence and consent can help challenge harmful myths and promote a safer community.

: Understanding the dynamics of sexual violence and consent can help challenge harmful myths and promote a safer community. Support: Consider donating to or volunteering with organizations like Anova, to help sustain their vital work.

SAAM serves as a reminder that there is much work to be done. By supporting survivors, educating ourselves and others, and advocating for systemic change, we can contribute to a community where everyone feels safe and valued.

As a proud board member of Anova, I have the privilege of a first-hand account of the important work of this organization and others like it in supporting survivors of gender based violence.

