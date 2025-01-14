ARTICLE
14 January 2025

Navigating The New OHSA Obligations For Remote Workers

WV
Wilson Vukelich LLP

Contributor

The Ontario Government recently substantially changed workplace health and safety obligations. On October 28, 2024, Bill 190, Working for Workers Five Act, 2024, received royal assent.
Canada Ontario Employment and HR
Christine Ashton and Daniel Condon
The Ontario Government recently substantially changed workplace health and safety obligations. On October 28, 2024, Bill 190, Working for Workers Five Act, 2024, received royal assent. Bill 190 brings about significant amendments to both the Employment Standards Act (the "ESA") and the Occupational Health and Safety Act (the "OHSA"). As part of these amendments, the OHSA obligations now officially extend to private residences where telework is performed (i.e. remote workplaces). It cannot be understated how significant this amendment is. As a result of this amendment, obligations to properly identify and address workplace hazards, obligations to prevent and respond to workplace accidents, and obligations to report critical accidents, now all extend to include when a worker is working from home.

At this webinar, our employment law partners (Christine Ashton and Dan Condon) will provide practical insights for owners, managers, in house counsel, and HR professionals, on how to update your health and safety policies, procedures, training, and practices to address remote workplaces.

View Webinar View Presentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christine Ashton
Christine Ashton
Photo of Daniel Condon
Daniel Condon
