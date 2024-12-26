Removal Of LMIA-Based Job Offer Points From Express Entry System Forthcoming

Update –December 24, 2024: The Canadian government has announced the timeframe of approximately Q2 2025 for when candidates for Express Entry will no longer receive additional CRS points for having a job offer.

Canada's Immigration Minister has announced that Express Entry candidates will no longer receive additional Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points for having a job offer supported by a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). Currently, candidates can gain 50-200 CRS points for such job offers, enhancing their chances of receiving an Invitation to Apply for permanent residence. It is not yet clear when this change will come into effect. Under Express Entry (an online platform used by the government of Canada to manage immigration applications from skilled workers looking to apply for permanent residence), candidates are ranked using the CRS based on factors like age, education, language proficiency and work experience. The removal of LMIA-based job offer points may make it harder for individuals who would have relied on these points to qualify for permanent residence or who may struggle to qualify based on other criteria such as Canadian education, French language skills, or provincial nominations.

