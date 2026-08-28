Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko - Franchising Basics (Part 5) (Video)

What are the critical timing requirements franchisors must follow when delivering disclosure documents to prospective franchisees? Jennifer Shayko explores the specific deadlines mandated by Ontario's Arthur Wishart Act and explains the strategic considerations franchisors should keep in mind to ensure compliance and protect their interests.

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self In the latest video from our series, “Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko,” Jennifer Shayko outlines the different methods by which a disclosure document can be delivered under the Arthur Wishart Act.

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