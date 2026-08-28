ARTICLE
28 August 2026

Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko - Franchising Basics (Part 5) (Video)

AB
Aird & Berlis LLP

Contributor

Aird & Berlis LLP logo
Aird & Berlis LLP is a leading Canadian law firm, serving clients across Canada and globally. With strong national and international expertise, the firm’s lawyers and business advisors provide strategic legal advice across all areas of business law to clients ranging from entrepreneurs to multinational corporations.
Explore Firm Details
What are the critical timing requirements franchisors must follow when delivering disclosure documents to prospective franchisees? Jennifer Shayko explores the specific deadlines mandated by Ontario's Arthur Wishart Act and explains the strategic considerations franchisors should keep in mind to ensure compliance and protect their interests.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Jennifer Shayko
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jennifer Shayko’s articles from Aird & Berlis LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in Canada
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations and Business & Consumer Services industries
Aird & Berlis LLP are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law and Technology topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives and HR

In the latest video from our series, “Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko,” Jennifer Shayko outlines the different methods by which a disclosure document can be delivered under the Arthur Wishart Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jennifer Shayko
Jennifer Shayko
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More