Franchise Law With Jennifer Shayko - Franchising Basics (Part 5) (Video)

Aird & Berlis LLP is a leading Canadian law firm, serving clients across Canada and globally. With strong national and international expertise, the firm’s lawyers and business advisors provide strategic legal advice across all areas of business law to clients ranging from entrepreneurs to multinational corporations.
What are the critical timing requirements franchisors must follow when delivering disclosure documents to prospective franchisees? Jennifer Shayko explores the specific deadlines mandated by Ontario's Arthur Wishart Act and explains the strategic considerations franchisors should keep in mind to ensure compliance and protect their interests.