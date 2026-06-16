A $17 Million Wake-Up Call: What A Recent US Settlement Means For Canadian Franchisors

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On March 18, 2026, the US Federal Trade Commission announced a $17 million settlement against Xponential Fitness — the franchisor of the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, and StretchLab brands. It is the largest amount ever returned to franchisees in the history of US franchise enforcement, and the issues that triggered it are not unique to the United States.

The Alleged FDD Deficiencies

The FTC's case came down to four core problems with how Xponential presented its opportunity to prospective franchisees in its franchise disclosure document (FDD).

First, Xponential told franchisees they could expect their studios to be up and running within about six months of signing. The reality was that studios typically took more than a year to open, and in some cases never opened at all. Those extra months translated into real costs for franchisees who had planned their finances around a much shorter timeline.

Second, Xponential failed to disclose that its CEO, Anthony Geisler, had repeatedly been sued for fraud. Under the FTC's Franchise Rule — like Canadian law — the disclosure of a franchisor's litigation history is not optional. Franchisees are entitled to know who they are getting into business with.

Third, the company did not disclose that a senior executive had filed for personal bankruptcy. Again, material financial history of key people in the organization is a required disclosure, not a judgment call.

Fourth, Xponential's list of franchisees who had ceased operations was incomplete and out of date. That list exists so that prospective franchisees can do their own due diligence — calling former operators to hear the unfiltered story. An incomplete list defeats the purpose.

How Canadian Disclosure Law Covers the Same Ground

Canadian franchise legislation requires franchisors to deliver a disclosure document to each prospective franchisee before any agreement is signed or any money changes hands. Ontario's Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000 is the most established of these statutes, but Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island have parallel legislation — and Saskatchewan's Franchise Disclosure Act comes into force on June 30, 2026, bringing it into the same framework.

Under these laws, the FDD must include the litigation and bankruptcy history of the franchisor and its officers, directors, and associates — exactly the executive history the FDD at issue is alleged to have omitted. It must also include a complete and current list of franchisees, including those who have left the system, with contact information so that prospective buyers can reach out independently. Financial performance representations — including timelines for opening and revenue projections — must be accurate and have a reasonable factual basis. Franchisors cannot simply insert aspirational figures and hope nobody checks. The requirements are specific, the document must be current, and the obligation to update it when material changes occur is ongoing.

Why This Matters in Canada

Canada does not have an FTC, and there is no federal franchise disclosure law. The consequence of getting it wrong here is different from the US — and arguably more serious. A deficient FDD gives the franchisee a statutory right of rescission. That means a franchisee can potentially walk away from the deal and recover their entire investment, including their franchise fee, startup costs, and in some cases losses. There is no cap, and the right can survive for up to two years after the franchisee receives the deficient document. No regulator needs to bring a case — the franchisee's lawyer does it directly.

The Takeaway

The Xponential settlement is a useful prompt for Canadian franchisors to honestly assess their own disclosure documents. Are your representations about timing and financial performance accurate and supportable? Are you capturing litigation and bankruptcy history for all the right people? Is your franchisee list current and complete?

These are not abstract compliance questions. If a franchisee raises a rescission, the cost of a deficient FDD in Canada can be existential for some franchisors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.