ARTICLE
7 April 2026

Don't Miss The Buzzer: Change Of Auditor Notice Requirements

BL
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Contributor

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP logo
BLG is a leading, national, full-service Canadian law firm focusing on business law, commercial litigation, and intellectual property solutions for our clients. BLG is one of the country’s largest law firms with more than 750 lawyers, intellectual property agents and other professionals in five cities across Canada.
Explore Firm Details
A friendly reminder to registrants of obligations under National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations (NI 31-103) to file a written notice...
Canada Finance and Banking
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AUM Law’s articles from Borden Ladner Gervais LLP are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP are most popular:
  • in Canada

A friendly reminder to registrants of obligations under National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations (NI 31-103) to file a written notice with regulators of the appointment of a new auditor or when an auditor resigns or is terminated on Form 33-109F5. There is also a requirement to file a copy of the direction to the new auditor to conduct required audits, and for this set of requirements to be set out in a

The Executive Director of the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) recently imposed an administrative penalty on a registrant based in the province for failing to comply with these requirements, including with respect to the missing information in the registrant's policies and procedures manual.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of AUM Law
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More