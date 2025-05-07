How Tax And Finance Functions Can Form A Talent Transformation Roadmap

Tax and finance functions must build a talent transformation roadmap using the profession's strengths.

Tax and finance functions are facing record retirements, lagging recruitment and more labor market fluidity. But they can improve the talent pipeline.

Higher adoption of GenAI combined with continued learning shows workers will transform roles and skillsets. This is an opportunity to widen talent pools.

Tax and finance functions can innovate strategies around new technologies, vital hard and soft skills, and a more personalized employee value proposition.

Tax and finance functions are uniquely positioned to thrive through a disruptive moment: demographic shifts and changing work preferences for young professionals have created a talent pipeline deficit at a time of increased labor market fluidity, while at the same time the rapid evolution of generative AI (GenAI) tools and workflows has created a mix of anticipation and anxiety for leaders and professionals wanting to maximize near and long-term value.

Success is never guaranteed when trying to shift from old paradigms, but the tax and finance professions have inherent characteristics that may enhance opportunities to transform, while managing potential future risks. These include the need to respond to fast-paced regulatory, legal or compliance challenges, which has fostered agility and curiosity. The need for efficiency has opened the profession to technological progress and innovation. The need to sustain public trust and confidence has infused the profession with integrity.

Tax and finance professionals require new thinking about how their roles will look in the future in respect to technology, skills and career development, and how new sources of talent can help drive necessary transformation. Bolstered by insights from the EY 2024 Work Reimagined Survey and the EY Tax and Finance Operations (TFO) Survey, tax and finance professionals can begin to shape a talent transformation roadmap that builds on their profession's strengths, while laying a foundation for future confidence in the functions' value.

About the research In August 2024, the global EY organization conducted the fifth installment of the Work Reimagined Survey to better understand the continued changes in global talent dynamics, working patterns, and the balance of power between employers and employees. Out of a total sample of 17,350 employees, 1,207 are Tax and Finance employees, with 203 holding a "leader" title. The EY Tax and Finance Operations survey was conducted in June and July 2024, including 1,100 tax function and 500 finance function leaders seeking to measure the effectiveness of transformations to date and the ability of tax and finance functions to leverage support from co-sourcing to GenAI.

Understanding talent health and opportunity

Internal and external talent pressures on the tax and finance profession have revealed workforce challenges and potential solutions.

Demographic change, a constant need to update skills, and attrition rates are seen across the global labor market but bear more heavily on Tax and Finance. The EY Work Reimagined Survey showed 38% of employees say they are likely to quit their job in the next 12 months. For tax and finance professionals, that number rises to 42%.



This macro trend is compounded by profession-specific challenges. The US itself is short some 340,000 accountants and auditors, according to Fortune magazine, at a time when fewer young people are choosing this line of work. Of respondents to the EY TFO Survey, nearly 70% said fewer accountants joining the profession will cause "moderate" or "significant" disadvantage to the functions' performance in the next five years.



More is expected of tax and finance professionals than ever before. For starters, these workers need sharp technological skills to manage real-time interaction with tax authorities that are increasingly focused on transactions and positions taken today even as they examine tax returns filed years ago. They're also under growing pressure to use the data they're curating to glean insights that can help broader business strategies. Simply put, tax executives have moved from being archaeologists to being futurists.



The combination of internal and external pressures on the profession requires taking a fresh approach to attracting talent as well as retaining and motivating the workers already in place. These perspectives can be adapted for a more digital and GenAI-infused future.



For instance, it is expected digital and GenAI tools can help tax executives meet a goal of spending more of their time on high-level tax work and less on routine bookkeeping. The TFO survey found tax professionals currently spend 45% of their time on routine compliance and 20% on highly specialized tax activities; they would prefer those proportions to be roughly reversed, at 25% and 42%, respectively.

A new kind of talent health

Part of the solution is a new approach to measuring an organization's talent health. In the past, organizations judged their talent health on metrics tied to length of tenure, organizational culture or recruitment numbers. With increased churn in the labor market, and willingness to quit, these types of measurements don't always reflect the real-time status of a workforce.

Instead, the EY Work Reimagined Survey presented a measure of talent health that better tells the story of how an organization functions with labor churn, shifting skillsets and culture.

Tax and finance functions show an edge when it comes to talent health, a measure of employee satisfaction that results in employees promoting their employer to family and friends. They score 6 percentage points higher than average on this measure, demonstrating strength in the areas that feed into the measurement. For example, 67% of tax and finance professionals believe their work culture has improved in recent years with more work flexibility, above the average of 57%.

Tax and finance professionals also place more value on continuous learning and upskilling. Nearly two-thirds of respondents think it's important to enhance their skills. In addition, those who strongly agree they have sufficient learning opportunities in their organization are 1.4 times more likely to be optimistic about productivity gains from GenAI. This optimism around efficiency and productivity gains from GenAI is rooted in practical use. Of tax and finance professionals, 83% say they are currently using GenAI tools, above the average of 75%.

The positive talent health doesn't necessarily mean employees are more likely to stay with an employer, because there is no correlation between a high talent health score and a lower likelihood of employee attrition. Fundamentally, employees are more discerning and willing to change jobs to find a more fulfilling value proposition based on work conditions, total rewards and culture. High talent health is a way to measure how well an organization is channeling talent flow toward it.

Even with positive talent health, functions across businesses will need to manage the rational and emotional concerns of the workforce in response to the deployment of tools like GenAI and related upskilling and reskilling initiatives. Organizations need to be proactive in addressing potential anxiety connected to enterprise-scale change initiatives, what those changes mean for individual workers and workflows, and their effects on career pathways.

Still, the characteristics of high talent health for tax and finance may provide the basis for a necessary transformation to deal with demographic and technological disruption to the profession.

Why tax and finance workers are poised to transform

Future roles will rely on adaptable skillsets and embracing new kinds of roles complemented by GenAI.

While tax and finance professionals — like the overall workforce — face myriad challenges, GenAI will be a key part of the search for future solutions. Jobs with GenAI will increasingly replace those without it, influencing what skills are needed to perform, how the work will change, and who might thrive in the transition.

The latest WEF Future of Jobs Report says workers can expect 39% of their existing skillsets will be transformed or outdated by 2030. AI and big data comprise the fastest-growing skills, but more insight can be gleaned from skills differentiating growing from declining jobs: resilience, flexibility and agility; resource management and operations; and technological literacy, among others.

Skills that can be complemented and augmented by GenAI, but not fully replaced, will be the most prized. For technical skills, the profession should work to create a baseline of technology training and technological literacy that moves beyond spreadsheet and database management. Because GenAI is more than just a search engine or information retrieval service, workers need to know how to ask more of the tools — engineer more complex and accurate prompts — to gain greater value.

Tax and finance professionals will also benefit from less tangible soft skills rooted in adaptation, including critical and creative thinking in addressing challenges. The tax function in particular is called to react swiftly and compliantly amid shifting geopolitics, rules and regulations, tariffs, and anything else influencing core business operations. The work is vital in managing known and unknown variables. The profession hasn't yet leaned in to a broad reimagination of its talent pipeline with an eye on a more agile and innovative posture.

But the details around talent health for Tax and Finance may represent clues to the future blueprint for transformation.

Higher talent health for Tax and Finance is in part due to the profession's cultivation of a growth mindset, anchored in adaptability and a willingness to embrace technology. The tax profession has been a leader in this area, especially with tools assisting with data classification and document summarization. Even with these efficiency gains, GenAI alone is not enough to transform a profession. Transformation depends on the people using the technology.

This means sometimes looking beyond traditional sources of talent. The "in demand" skills for the rest of this decade in many cases transcend sectors and role types. To find agile employees with technological literacy for GenAI and beyond it, leaders shouldn't be confined to the traditional, shrinking talent pools.

Tax and finance functions have taken a first step in widening those pools.

The EY TFO Survey shows 62% of respondents say tax and finance employees without a university degree are "very" or "moderately" important to their talent strategy. Non-traditional hires can benefit from the profession's willingness to adopt GenAI as connective tissue between industry knowledge and an employee's ability to adapt, analyze and gain expertise more quickly. Prizing GenAI for its connective value will also be critical in the personalization of roles for today's multigenerational workforce.

Shaping competitive advantage

Transforming tax and finance talent pipelines should be a cross-functional imperative.

Tax and finance professionals have reasons to look to the future with confidence, with an assist from GenAI, but success will rely on taking a holistic approach to transformation. A critical step will be aligning these mission-critical functions with broader workforce strategy.

Here are three areas of focus:

1. Embrace GenAI for talent transformation

Tax perspective: Leverage GenAI tools to streamline compliance and regulatory processes, allowing tax professionals to focus on strategic advisory roles and enhance their value within the organization. By automating routine tasks, tax departments can reduce errors and improve efficiency, ultimately leading to more accurate and timely tax filings. The more businesses can free their tax professionals to work on highly specialized tax activities as they prefer, the better.





HR perspective: Use GenAI to identify skill gaps and provide personalized learning paths for employees, facilitating access to continuous upskilling and adaptability to new technologies. This approach helps HR departments to better enable talent development, fostering a more agile and capable workforce that can quickly respond to changing business needs.

2. Foster a growth mindset and continuous learning

Tax perspective: Building on your organization's talent health, enhance and expand the necessary training and education that encourages a growth mindset and more innovative investment in learning and development. This continued proactive approach will encourage tax teams to stay ahead of industry trends and be well-equipped to handle complex tax issues.





HR perspective: Promote a culture of continuous learning within the organization, offering training and development opportunities that align with the evolving needs of the workforce. By fostering a learning culture, HR can help employees to remain engaged and motivated, leading to higher retention rates and overall job satisfaction.

3. Expand talent pools with non-traditional hires

Tax perspective: Broaden the talent pipeline by considering candidates without traditional qualifications but with strong analytical and technological skills, enhancing the diversity and adaptability of the Tax function. This approach can complement the specialized tax knowledge and tap into a wider range of expertise and perspectives, driving innovation and improving problem-solving capabilities.





HR perspective: Implement inclusive hiring practices that value diverse backgrounds and experiences, ensuring a more dynamic and innovative workforce. By embracing diversity, HR can create a more inclusive work environment that fosters creativity and collaboration, ultimately leading to better business outcomes.

Tax and finance functions should innovate through disruption to shape future roles with confidence. By adopting these strategies, organizations can navigate the disruptive changes in the labor market and position themselves for long-term success.

Tax and finance functions must innovate their talent strategy through disruptions tied to demographic changes and labor market trends. The profession has an opportunity to leverage its strengths to build a future-focused talent pipeline through technological investment and implementation, upskilling and reskilling, and a more tailored employee value proposition.

