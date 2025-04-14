Mareva and Anton Piller orders have been around since the 1970s, but they are emerging as powerful tools that are well-adapted for use in the fight against fraudsters in a digital era where assets move freely across borders and identities can be cloaked in the anonymity of the internet.

We are pleased to announce the release of Mareva and Anton Piller Preservation Orders in Canada, 2nd Edition, a practical, must-have resource for anyone working on cases combatting fraud. Co-authored by McCarthy Tétrault partner Connor Bildfell and British Columbia Supreme Court Justice David A. Crerar, this book is a comprehensive survey of Mareva and Anton Piller orders, documenting everything from their judicial origins in the 1970s to their use before modern-day courts to combat alleged frauds involving blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Written with the practitioner in mind, the book details the procedures and legal tests that are applied to secure the orders in all Canadian jurisdictions. It also includes draft orders counsel can use when preparing motions.

While a fraud can happen in a flash, litigation to undo the damage can unfold at a glacial pace. Or as the authors themselves put it, "Fraud is fire, and law is ice." Mareva and Anton Piller Preservation Orders in Canada demonstrates how the orders can tip the scales in favour of litigants who endeavour to recoup funds through legal means.

Mareva and Anton Piller Preservation Orders in Canada is on sale now and is available for purchase from the University of Toronto Press website both in hard copy and as an eBook.

