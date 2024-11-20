How Crypto Assets Are Transforming The Financial Markets

On November 29, our colleagues Antoine Brylowski and Olivier Drapeau will speak at the first edition of the Crypto Asset Conference of the Université Laval, which will take a closer look at how crypto assets are shaping the financial markets.

They will discuss the position of the Québec courts with respect to crypto assets and will provide an overview of the case law developments in recent years regarding the subjection of these products to Québec regulation, in particular through the notion of investment contracts, and the resulting issues for industry players.

Information: Colloque «La transformation de la finance par les cryptoactifs»

Available in French only

