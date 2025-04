Justyna Waxman, an associate in our Family Law Group, will be a Faculty Advisor for a 10 day Osgoode Certificate program in Family Law Skills and Practice.

The program is designed as a deeper learning experience for all family lawprofessionals, certificates are intensive, practice-based programs will be taught by faculty with real-world experience.

To learn more, please visit the Osgoode Professional Development website.

