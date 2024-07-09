Why Would You Tell Me That? Canadian ADD/CVD (SIMA)

George Reid spoke on a panel at the 2024 ICPA Canada Conference, focusing on Canadian Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duty (ADD/CVD) regulations under the Special Import Measures Act (SIMA). George's insights into this intricate legal framework provided attendees with valuable perspectives on navigating trade compliance challenges in the Canadian market.

