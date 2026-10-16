Regulatory Relief For Businesses: Ontario Proposes Removing Mandatory ECA To EASR Transition Requirements

On August 6, 2026, Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (the “MECP”) published a proposal to amend the transition requirements in the Registrations Under Part II.2 of the Act – Activities Requiring Assessment of Air Emissions Regulation (the “Air Emissions Regulation”) under the Environmental Protection Act (the “EPA”), which currently requires proponents operating under existing Environmental Compliance Approvals (“ECAs”) to transition to the Environmental Activity and Sector Registry (the “EASR”) for air emissions by January 31, 2027. The proposed amendments would remove this mandatory transition deadline, allowing proponents to continue operating under their existing ECAs where no operational changes are planned. The proposed amendments are intended to reduce administrative burdens on proponents while upholding the environmental protections provided by the Air Emissions Regulation and the EPA.

This bulletin provides an overview of Ontario’s current ECA and EASR systems and the proposed amendments and concludes with key takeaways for businesses.

Ontario’s Current EASR & ECA System

The EASR was implemented by the MECP in 2011 and provides an online, self-registration system for businesses to obtain the requisite environmental authorizations for prescribed activities that discharge or may discharge contaminants into the air.1 Proponents engaging in activities prescribed by the Air Emissions Regulation were required to register in the EASR by January 31, 2017.2

Prior to the introduction of the EASR, proponents engaging in prescribed air emissions activities were required to obtain ECAs, a more onerous form of authorization that requires an application with various supporting documents that must be approved by the MECP prior to issuance of the ECA. After the EASR’s introduction, proponents were allowed to continue to operate under existing air ECAs until January 31, 2027, when the ECAs would automatically expire.3 Proponents operating under ECAs were therefore required to transition to the EASR by January 31, 2027 in order to remain in compliance.4 This transition would impose a significant burden on many proponents, as it would require them to engage a licensed professional to prepare and/or update various technical reports to meet the EASR registration requirements, as opposed to continuing to operate under their existing ECA in the normal course of their business.5

Proposed Amendments to the Transition Requirements

Given the potential impact on industry, the MECP has proposed amendments to the Air Emissions Regulation that would remove the mandatory January 31, 2027 transition date and instead introduce a change-based transition requirement.6 Under the proposed amendments, the obligation for proponents with existing ECAs to transition to the EASR would only be triggered by changes in the proponent’s operations that would otherwise require an ECA amendment, such as undertaking new activities prescribed under the Air Emissions Regulation.7 Proponents would not be required to transition to the EASR where there is no change to their operations or where any proposed changes are administrative in nature, such as changing a business name or address.8

The proposed amendments are intended to reduce administrative and time burdens imposed on businesses by the current air emissions regime.9 The MECP also suggests that the amendments will reduce duplication efforts and allow it to focus efforts on facilities that are undergoing changes and require additional ministerial oversight.10 These changes reflect Ontario’s broader effort to streamline its regulatory regimes.

Key Takeaways

Ontario’s proposed amendments are anticipated to provide regulatory relief for proponents by no longer be requiring them to transition their existing ECAs to the EASR by January 31, 2027. This change is in line with current efforts by the Ontario government to reduce regulatory burdens on businesses. Proponents operating under existing ECAs should remain aware that there are certain changes that would still necessitate transitioning to an EASR under the proposed amendments. As such, proponents should carefully assess any planned operational changes to determine if they will trigger a transition obligation.

Footnotes

1. Ontario, Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, “Air emissions user guide for environmental activity and sector registry”, (January 2017).

2. Ibid.

3. Registrations Under Part II.2 of the Act – Activities Requiring Assessment of Air Emissions, O. Reg. 1/17 at s. 4.

4. Note that activities that do not meet the regulatory criteria to register in the EASR may continue to require ECAs.

5. Environmental Registry of Ontario, “Changing the Transition Requirements in the Air Emissions Environmental Activity and Sector Registry Regulation”, (6 August 2026).

6. Ibid.

7. Ibid.

8. Ibid.

9. Ibid.